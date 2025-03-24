Wolf Pack continues ACE operations for Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Froilan Alea, 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron traffic...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Froilan Alea, 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron traffic management office outbound cargo, conducts a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during Freedom Shield 25 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2025. Command and control rely on PAR teams providing them with valuable information, such as damage assessments and hazard identification, to determine a plan for recovery and response operations. The 8th Fighter Wing personnel participated in large-scale, realistic training to strengthen interoperability, increase combat readiness, and reinforce the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross) see less | View Image Page

GWANGJU AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 8th Fighter Wing deployed personnel back to Gwangju Air Base to further test its agile combat employment (ACE) capabilities and interoperability with the Republic of Korea Air Force as part of exercise Freedom Shield 25 March 9-14.



FS25 is a defense-oriented exercise in support of ongoing efforts to enhance interoperability, readiness and operational responses to safeguard security across the Korean Peninsula.



The Wolf Pack expanded its combat readiness capabilities by deploying more Airmen and testing new procedures in the simulated combat environment than the initial deployment in January during Beverly Pack 25-1.



The integrated combat turn (ICT) is one of the procedures being tested. An ICT is a rapid aircraft recovery and relaunch process involving simultaneous refueling, munitions loading, maintenance inspections and potential aircraft reconfiguration, to minimize the aircrew’s ground time and ensure continuous combat airpower.



For Senior Airman Jayden Jackson, 8th Operational Support Squadron Airfield Management, it was a new experience.



“It’s my first time experiencing some of the ops here,” said Jackson. “Being out here integrated with them [ROKAF] helps us see their perspectives and understand where they are coming from. Our ops at Kunsan are ran a little differently and the airfield manager here has his own way of running things, so being out here to help smooth over the liaison half of flight planning has helped and gives me a different perspective whenever we go back to home station.”



Airman 1st Class Savannah Bailey, on the other hand, drew from her previous ACE deployment experience to expedite her processes. As an 8th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, she and the rest of her team were responsible for setting the local foundation for mission success by handing out meals, ready to eat; and coordinating lodging. They also bore the new responsibility of distributing weapons to everyone that was required to have them.



“It’s different being out here but I understand why we do this, so we can prepare for anything that could happen, said Bailey. “I would rather be prepared for everything, learn all these skills now than to be just thrown out there and not know what to do.”



As the Wolf Pack continues to focus on its ACE capabilities, the men and women of the 8th FW will continue to participate in realistic training exercises to strengthen interoperability, increase combat readiness and reinforce the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture.