374 MDG hosts Japan’s National Defense Medical College students for immersion tour

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Air Force Capt. Jooah Reyes, 374th Medical Group clinical nurse, responds to questions asked by Japanese nurse students from the National Defense Medical College during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2025. The tour included hands-on Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, a virtual reality course, and a guided visit to the 374 MDG facility. Students also visited the veterinary clinic, where they learned about military working dogs, and viewed a static display of the UH-1N Huey and CV-22 Osprey, which serve as air ambulances to rapidly transfer patients to higher levels of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

The 374th Medical Group hosted its annual immersion tour for Japanese nursing students from the National Defense Medical College (NDMC) just 12 miles from Yokota Air Base in Tokorozawa City, Japan, March 20.



Eleven third-year nursing students and instructors from NDMC were invited to engage with their U.S. counterparts, gaining firsthand experience of Yokota’s medical capabilities.



“The purpose of this tour is to showcase the life and work of U.S. active-duty nurses and foster engagement between Japanese nursing students and U.S. culture and military medicine,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Moshood Yinusa, 374 MDG nurse corps. “This experience will also give them a better understanding of foreign military life after graduation.”



The tour included hands-on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, a virtual reality course, and a guided visit to the 374 MDG facility. Students also visited the veterinary clinic, where they learned about military working dogs, and viewed a static display of the UH-1N Huey and CV-22 Osprey, which serve as air ambulances to rapidly transfer patients to higher levels of care.



U.S. Air Force Col. Janice Pecua, 374 MDG chief nurse, emphasized the significance of the program, stating that providing NDMC students with exposure to the U.S. healthcare system and nursing practices was mutually beneficial.



“This opportunity strengthens cross-cultural communication and collaboration skills while offering hands-on experience in a diverse medical setting,” Pecua said. “It also enhances their understanding of military medicine and disaster response.”



By hosting cross-cultural engagements, the 374 MDG continues to enhance bilateral medical cooperation, building trust and interoperability to ensure both the U.S. and Japan remain ready for future joint operations.