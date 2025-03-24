ODS officer marches to honor the legacy of Bataan

Photo By Dani Johnson | Capt. Jonathan Vann, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, 59th Ordnance...... read more read more Photo By Dani Johnson | Capt. Jonathan Vann, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, 59th Ordnance Brigade, U.S. Army Ordnance School, pauses at mile 25 of 26.2 on the Bataan Memorial Death March in New Mexico March 22, 2025. Vann completed his fifth march on March 22, 2025, honoring the 75,000 U.S. and Filipino soldiers who were forced to walk 65 miles to confinement camps and serve as prisoners of war after Japan invaded the Philippines April 9, 1942. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Honoring the legacy of World War II service members who endured the Bataan Death March is the goal of one U.S. Army Ordnance School officer.



Capt. Jonathan Vann, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, 59th Ordnance Brigade, ODS, completed his fifth Memorial March, March 22, 2025, honoring the 75,000 U.S. and Filipino soldiers who were forced to walk 65 miles to confinement camps and serve as prisoners of war after Japan invaded the Philippines April 9, 1942.



“I love rucking, I love fitness, and I love challenges,” said Vann. “The Bataan Death Memorial March requires all participants to walk 26.2 miles in uneven sandy terrain of the New Mexico desert while carrying a ruck sack weighing at least 35 pounds, and that is the ultimate challenge.”



The march started in 1989 by the Army ROTC Department at New Mexico State University to mark a page in history that included many native sons and affected many families in the state. The captain participated previously in 2018 as a cadet, virtually in 2020, and in-person in 2023 and 2024.



“I am a history enthusiast, and I strive to preserve legacies of all Soldiers who came before me,” added the 20-year Army logistics officer. “They endured horrific conditions and walked 65 miles only to be a prisoner of war. The least I can do is walk is 26.2 miles to preserve their legacy.”



Vann said the march is a test of mental and physical resiliency, and that enhances warfighting skills. “I deployed twice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and physical and mental resiliency is key for all Soldiers to survive combat operations.



“Being mental and physically resilient build combat ready formations and it strengthens the profession, and it allow me to lead by example,” he said.



This year the organizers of the march, U.S. Army Garrison White Sands Missile Range, modified the 26.2-mile route, according to the Garrison Commander Col. Donyeill Mozer in a letter on the Bataan Memorial Death March website. The colonel said, “participants will still face a grueling test of their physical and mental fortitude, honoring the memory of the Bataan heroes through every challenging step.”



The 42-year-old captain agreed, “the march was absolutely brutal. They changed the course, and all participants had to go through a deep sand pit that was about two miles long on two occasions.



“The route was unexpected, making it harder not physically but mentally especially the last few miles. I really had to push through the pain,” Vann said. “It was more significant because it was the last time I will represent the 59th Ordnance Brigade as I relinquish my command in May.”



Being an active commander the past two years with a busy schedule, the captain is extremely grateful that the 59th Ord. Bde. Command Team allowed him to represent the unit in the event.



“I could not honor the fallen heroes with support of my command team, and I am extremely grateful,” he said.



According to the website, since its inception, the march’s participation has grown from about 100 to about 9,600 marchers. These marchers come from across the United States and several foreign countries. While still primarily a military event, many civilians choose to participate in the challenging march.