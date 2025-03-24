145 AW hosts a Yellow Ribbon event for service members and families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 145th Airlift Wing held a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) event at the DoubleTree by Hilton South Charlotte hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 1, 2025. The event brought together approximately 150 service members and their families.



The event, part of a Department of Defense-wide initiative, aims to support National Guard and Reserve personnel throughout the deployment cycle by connecting them with essential resources.



The YRRP addresses the unique challenges faced by Air National Guard members, particularly those stationed far from military installations and traditional support networks. The program offers a variety of events tailored to the needs of service members and their families, including informational sessions, networking opportunities, social gatherings, resource fairs, and family support activities.



“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit Charlotte and support the 145th Airlift Wing at such a meaningful event for service members and families attending the Pre- and Post-Deployment Yellow Ribbon events,” said Claudia I. Padilla, Government Solutions Group senior event planner. “It is an honor to be part of an initiative that plays such a crucial role in the deployment cycle.”



Attendees highlighted the program’s value in bridging gaps and ensuring service members and their families have access to vital benefits.



“I think that this event was very beneficial. It really helps connect all the dots and serves as a good refresher for the benefits available to me and my family,” said Staff Sgt. Emmanuel A. Alfaro,156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (156 AES) aircrew and post-deployment Yellow Ribbon attendee.



The program also emphasizes family involvement, ensuring that spouses and dependents are well-informed and supported throughout the deployment process.



“It’s great that family is allowed to attend as well because it allows us to be on the same page and gives me the opportunity to ask the questions that my spouse may not think to ask,” said Laryssa C. Alfaro, spouse of Staff Sgt. Alfaro.



Capt. Jonathan K. Jonas, 156 AES officer in charge of self-inspection and master of ceremonies for the event, underscored the importance of the YRRP in supporting both service members and their families.



“This resource truly means a lot to me. Having deployed twice and sat in those briefings before, seeing this program still established and still working to take care of people is critical,” Jonas said.



By fostering connections and providing crucial information, the YRRP continues to play a vital role in ensuring the well-being of National Guard and Reserve personnel before, during, and after deployment.

