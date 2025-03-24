Royal Air Force leadership visits OC-ALC: strengthening interoperability and sustainment strategy

Photo By 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | From Left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, commander of the Oklahoma City Air...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | From Left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Air Vice Marshal Shaun Harris, Royal Air Force director of support and chief engineer and Flight Lieutenant Grace Paine, DPSO to director support gets briefed on additive manufacturing by Jason Mann, 76th Commodities Maintenance Group mechanical engineer at the OC-ALC Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling lab, Mar. 20, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The REACT lab, provides for cutting-edge innovation that reduces cost and provides rapid solutions, uses additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, to minimize depot maintenance costs, produce rapid prototyping and design iteration, as well as performing dimensional verification and low volume tooling. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall) see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders from the Royal Air Force visited the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex to facilitate bilateral engagement, foster cross-talk of engineering support, and explore shared sustainment capabilities across allied air forces, Mar. 20.



Hosted by OC-ALC Commander Brig. Gen. Brian Moore and Col. Jason Martin, OC-ALC mobilization Assistant. The visit featured shop tours, technology demonstrations, and strategic discussions centered on digital transformation, forward sustainment, and allied integration.



“This visit has been brilliant, both informative and incredibly well-hosted,” said Air Vice Marshal Shaun Harris, Royal Air Force director of support and chief engineer. “Seeing your facilities and operations firsthand is extremely valuable, especially now when interoperability between our nations is paramount. The insights gained here will help us strengthen our partnership and improve our practices in the United Kingdom. Thank you for your generosity.”



The distinguished delegation included Harris, Air Commodore Craig Watson, Royal Air Force head of engineering, and Flight Lieutenant Grace Paine, DPSO to director support. These visits significantly strengthen logistics collaboration and sustainment interoperability with allied nations.



“The opportunities for advanced manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul between our nations are significant,” said Moore. “By applying cutting-edge techniques and collaborating with our allies in the United Kingdom, we enhance direct warfighting capability. This partnership allows us to posture forward sustainment and production efforts, ultimately benefiting both countries and ensuring readiness for the warfighter.”



The RAF leaders received a series of briefings and hands-on demonstrations as they toured key areas within the OC-ALC, stops included the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group’s Repair, Operations, and Critical Tooling shop, the KC-135 Programmed Depot Maintenance shop, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group’s F135 engine line. Each stop highlighted the depot’s commitment to sustaining top-quality aircraft readiness and the strategic depth of its mission to support the warfighter.



The visit of senior RAF leadership to OC-ALC underscores the deepening partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom in aerospace sustainment. By sharing knowledge, exploring innovative technologies, and strengthening collaborative efforts, both nations are better positioned to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of their air forces in an increasingly complex global landscape. The insights gained, and relationships forged during this visit will undoubtedly shape the future of transatlantic aerospace sustainment for years to come.