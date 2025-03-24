Submerged for Success: A Submariner's Journey of Dedication and Achievement

NAVAL BASE KITSAP, Wash. – In just a few short years, Electronics Technician Nuclear 1st Class Thomas Schwab has gone from facing the uncertainty of homelessness to standing among the elite ranks of the U.S. Navy’s Silent Service. Through relentless determination, an unwavering commitment to education, and a drive to excel, Schwab has forged a path of success in one of the Navy’s most challenging career fields.



Schwab’s journey to the fleet began in adversity. At 17, he found himself without a home, navigating the harsh realities of life on the streets. While many might have succumbed to despair, Schwab turned to the one thing that had always offered him a sense of control: education.



“I always thought that education would be a buffer between what I was and what I wanted to be,” Schwab said. “Even when I had nothing, I knew that if I kept learning and working hard, I could change my future.”



Determined to rise above his circumstances, Schwab sought out the Navy’s nuclear propulsion program, known for its rigorous academic and technical demands. When he entered the recruiter’s office, he questioned whether he was smart enough to become a nuclear-trained Sailor.



“I had heard how tough the program was,” he recalled. “I wasn’t sure if I could make it, but I knew I had to try.”



His doubts were put to rest when he took the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test. His high scores opened the door to the elite nuclear field, setting him on a trajectory that would test his intellect and perseverance at every turn.



Excellence in the Nuclear Pipeline



Schwab entered Nuclear Field A School with a singular focus: success. Despite the academic intensity, he thrived, graduating as the top student in his class. The accomplishment was a testament not only to his intelligence but also to the resilience he had honed in his early struggles.



“Being part of the nuclear Navy is a high honor,” Schwab said. “It challenges you mentally and emotionally every day, but it also rewards effort and dedication.”



Following “A” school, Schwab continued his training through Nuclear Power School and Prototype, a rigorous pipeline that weeds out those unable to meet the high standards required to operate and maintain the Navy’s nuclear reactors. Not only did he excel, but he also chose to give back by serving as a Junior Staff Instructor at the Nuclear Prototype Training Unit, where he helped train future nuclear operators.



Rising Through the Ranks



Schwab’s performance did not go unnoticed. Upon reporting to his first submarine, the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754), he quickly proved himself as a capable and reliable Sailor. Topeka is the 10th Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine and is currently homeported at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington.



His technical proficiency, leadership, and commitment to mission readiness earned him multiple Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for his contributions.



On May 12, 2023, Schwab earned his dolphins, Enlisted Submarine Warfare qualification pin, signifying his qualification as a submariner—a milestone that symbolized not just technical expertise but also his full integration into the tight-knit kinship of the Silent Service.



To qualify, Sailors must learn every major system on the submarine, from nuclear propulsion to emergency procedures, and complete a series of hands-on tasks and oral exams. The final test is a challenging board with senior crew members, where candidates must demonstrate technical knowledge and readiness to respond in high-stress situations.



It's common in the submarine force for Sailors to be pinned during or immediately after long watch rotations, drills, or operational evolutions where they're actively engaged in the high-tempo, hands-on work of running the boat.



“I was tired, sweaty, and dirty, but it was one of my proudest moments,” Schwab said. “Earning your dolphins is just the start of being a submariner. From that day on, you have the responsibility to set the standard for those who come after you.”



Schwab was promoted to Petty Officer 1st Class in June 2022, marking a major milestone at just four years into his Navy career. The promotion occurred while he was serving as a Junior Staff Instructor at the Nuclear Prototype Training Unit—an achievement he attributes to his unwavering work ethic and the mentorship he received throughout his journey.



“Admiral Rickover once asked, ‘Did you do your best?’ That question has stuck with me,” Schwab said. “Every day, I ask myself the same thing. If I can answer ‘yes,’ then I know I’m on the right path.”



A Mission of National Importance



Now serving aboard a fast-attack submarine, Schwab plays a crucial role in the Navy’s mission to maintain undersea dominance and protect national security. His work as an Electronics Technician Nuclear ensures that the reactor and electrical systems powering the submarine operate flawlessly, a responsibility that demands both technical precision and unwavering vigilance.



“The submarine force is vital to our nation’s defense,” Schwab said. “It requires teamwork, trust, and a commitment to excellence. Every Sailor on board has a mission-critical role, and I take immense pride in what we do.”



Schwab’s dedication extends beyond his own success. Having experienced hardship firsthand, he remains passionate about mentorship, using his story to inspire and guide junior Sailors navigating their own challenges.



“I’ve received messages from people who say my story gave them hope,” he said. “That means more to me than anything. If I can show others that they’re capable of overcoming adversity, then I’ve done something worthwhile.”



Looking to the Future



As he looks ahead, Schwab has no intention of slowing down. His next goal is to make Chief Petty Officer, a milestone that would place him among the Navy’s senior enlisted leaders. Beyond his naval career, he hopes to travel across the U.S., documenting the diverse stories of people from all walks of life.



“I want to keep pushing myself, both in the Navy and beyond,” he said. “The journey doesn’t end here.”



From a young man struggling to survive on the streets to a decorated and respected leader aboard a nuclear submarine, Schwab’s story is one of resilience, determination, and the power of hard work. His path serves as a testament to the opportunities that exist for those willing to pursue them with everything they have.



For Schwab, success is not measured by where you start, but by how far you’re willing to go.





