Serving at Home and Abroad: Amber Baker-Ruiz’s Dual Mission

Courtesy Photo | USMEPCOM civilian employees play a vital role in shaping the future of military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | USMEPCOM civilian employees play a vital role in shaping the future of military service, ensuring that each applicant is prepared for the challenges ahead. For Amber Baker-Ruiz, a program analyst in Eastern Sector, that mission extends beyond her civilian role—she also serves as a U.S. Navy Reserve Chief Petty Officer, bringing a unique dual perspective to her work. see less | View Image Page

USMEPCOM civilian employees play a vital role in shaping the future of military service, ensuring that each applicant is prepared for the challenges ahead. For Amber Baker-Ruiz, a program analyst in Eastern Sector, that mission extends beyond her civilian role—she also serves as a U.S. Navy Reserve Chief Petty Officer, bringing a unique dual perspective to her work.



“I wear two hats: a civilian employee at USMEPCOM supporting military processing and a Navy Reservist serving in uniform. These roles fuel my passion for continuous learning and allow me to pass down valuable skills, contributing to national defense from two unique angles.”



Balancing a civilian career with military service is no small feat, but Baker-Ruiz embraces the challenge.



“Balancing a civilian career with the Reserve is a constant dance, but both are deeply important to me,” said Baker-Ruiz. “I'm incredibly fortunate to have unique opportunities supporting missions around the world.”



Recently, her Reserve duties took her to Port Louis, Mauritius, where she facilitated a peace and security symposium at Cutlass Express 2025 (CE25)—a U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) exercise focused on strengthening maritime security across East Africa and the western Indian Ocean. Working alongside service members from 10 nations, she helped improve coordination in combating piracy, human trafficking and illegal fishing.



“Getting to collaborate with such a multifaceted group of professionals was an incredible experience,” said Baker-Ruiz. “These exercises highlight the importance of teamwork and cross-functional understanding—lessons that translate directly to my work at USMEPCOM.”



Although CE25 was a unique opportunity, her passion remains rooted in her role at USMEPCOM. The leadership, adaptability and problem-solving skills she hones as a reservist enhance her ability to support the mission of processing the next generation of service members.



“My dual service as a Reservist and USMEPCOM employee have allowed me to sharpen key skills in leadership, critical thinking and ambassadorship,” said Baker-Ruiz. “From motivating multinational teams to making sound judgments in complex environments, I understand the importance of representing our nation with professionalism and cultural sensitivity. This understanding is vital not just on foreign shores, but also in my role supporting the teams that guide applicants making the life-changing decision to serve our country, every day.”



Her experience is a testament to the dedication of USMEPCOM employees who serve in dual capacities, bringing valuable real-world knowledge back to the command. Whether in a MEPS station or halfway across the world, Baker-Ruiz remains committed to the mission of ensuring military readiness at every level.



“If there's one thing I hope you take away from my experiences, it's the profound importance of the simple things,” said Baker-Ruiz. “Those moments of genuine connection are what truly matter. You don't have to travel across oceans to find them. Take a moment today, wherever you are, to really see and hear the people around you. You'll be amazed by what you discover.”