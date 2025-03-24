Celebrate Month of the Military Child with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting our Nation’s youngest heroes...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting our Nation’s youngest heroes worldwide in celebration of Month of the Military Child. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting our Nation’s youngest heroes worldwide in celebration of Month of the Military Child.



Throughout April, the Exchange will celebrate with free events, giveaways, activities and sweepstakes for military children.



“The Exchange is all in to make sure our youngest heroes feel like home no matter where their families’ service takes them,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are honored to celebrate military kids with these special events, giveaways and more all month long.”



Highlights include:



• A free collectible military brat patch at Exchange checkouts (while supplies last).

• In-store events from late March through early May at more than 50 Exchanges featuring themes and toys such as Nerf, Disney Princess, Star Wars, Play-Doh, Beyblades and more. Visit the community Hub at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/momc to find local events.

• Exclusive sweepstakes giving away more than $20,000 in toys and Exchange gift cards, available at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes beginning April 1.

• Giveaways for military kids including a free goodie bag and certificate of appreciation for Purple Up Day on April 15 at select Exchanges.

• Free Treat Day on April 19, offering free food and drinks at Exchange restaurants including Burger King, Starbucks, Subway, Qdoba and more.



“These events and promotions are a special salute to military children,” Martinez said. “Exchange associates worldwide look forward to welcoming and celebrating these young heroes during this exciting month.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



