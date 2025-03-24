Fort Carson kicks off 2025 AER campaign

Photo By John Switzer | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general, 4th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By John Switzer | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, delivers opening remarks during the 2025 Army Emergency Relief kickoff at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center March 21, 2025. The annual campaign encourages Soldiers to support fellow Soldiers and their Families during financial difficulties. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson kicked off the Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign March 21, 2025, at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center aiming to help Soldiers understand the benefits available to them at the Mountain Post.



AER’s mission is to promote financial readiness and alleviate the financial distress that can arise unexpectedly for Soldiers and their Families by providing interest-free loans, grants and scholarships.



“Army Emergency Relief assisted Fort Carson last year with approximately $3 million worth of support,” said Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, during his opening remarks. “There are many instances where our service members required help that surpassed what the chain of command can provide and what the garrison commander is authorized to offer.”



“AER filled that gap. We must do better, and we will encourage all Soldiers to participate,” said Doyle.



Since 1942, AER has supported over 4 million Soldiers and their Families, resulting in more than $2 billion in assistance.



Doyle recognized 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and its leadership for their donation efforts, contributing almost double what other brigades and organizations provided for the entire Fort Carson area.



In 2024, Fort Carson Soldiers donated over $71,000 during the campaign. AER provided just under half a million dollars in grants and over $3 million in interest-free loans at Fort Carson.



The top five categories of AER assistance at Fort Carson last year included housing ($1,202,169), car repairs ($930,427), emergency travel ($244,091), PCS moves ($228,877) and utilities ($127,202).



“The AER campaign is incredibly important because when Soldiers are stressed about finances, it reduces their ability to be mission-ready,” said Danaë Hoekstra, Fort Carson Army Emergency Relief officer. “We were able to assist 1,626 Families in need here at Fort Carson.”



This year, AER aims for a 25% participation rate during the 250th anniversary of the Army. Throughout the three-month campaign, Fort Carson senior leaders and AER ensure that 100% of Soldiers are informed about the services available through the program.



“Every individual has experienced financial stress at some point in their life. AER is here to help, regardless of rank, said Hoekstra. “Our goal is to prevent Soldiers from seeking exorbitant interest-rate loans off the post. We provide Soldiers with the help and respect they deserve,” Hoekstra said.



1st Sgt. Christopher Newell, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, shared his experience of turning to AER for support.



“I was 18 years old. It was my first time away from home, living paycheck to paycheck and I was exceeding my earnings. I approached AER, explained my situation and with their assistance, I was able to meet my financial obligations,” he said.



Newell emphasized that as a leader, it’s crucial to remain aware, reach out to Soldiers to see if they are OK and refer them to AER for support.



The AER campaign runs through June 14. Soldiers can assist fellow Soldiers who may be facing financial struggles by donating to AER online at give.armyemergencyrelief.org/FTCARSON or by contacting their battalion representative or campaign coordinator.