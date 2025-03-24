House Armed Services Committee staff members visit Powidz APS-2 worksite

Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Juan Santibanez, the senior maintenance warrant officer with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Juan Santibanez, the senior maintenance warrant officer with Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, (right) briefs professional staff members from the House Armed Services Committee at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, March 20. (Capt. James Bath) see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – Three professional staff members from the House Armed Services Committee visited the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks worksite in Powidz, Poland, March 20.



According to an informational briefing by Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, Ethan Pelissier, Robert Ikoku and Sapna Sharma conducted the Congressional site visit to the Powidz APS-2 worksite to oversee and assess military construction, infrastructure, energy, logistics and partner training in the Polish theater of operations.



Guiding the House Armed Services Committee members through the worksite and briefing them on its operational capabilities was the commander of AFSBn-Poland, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, along with the battalion’s senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Olimpia Valdez, and other senior representatives from battalion’s staff.



“The Congressional staff members were interested in knowing how our partner nation, Poland, is contributing to the fiscal requirements of operating this APS-2 worksite and the transition timeline from a mostly contracted workforce to a Poland Provided Logistic Support workforce,” said Cpt. James Bath, AFSBn-Poland’s operations officer.



“It’s important to host visits like this to help leadership at the highest levels gain a better understanding of APS-2 operations in Eastern Europe. This visit will help Congress better understand the integration of foreign partnerships into APS-2 operations here and show how strong relationships can help deter aggression against our allies,” said Bath.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite is comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space and a vehicle maintenance facility as well as supporting facilities. It houses and maintains a modernized Armored Brigade Combat Team’s worth of APS-2 equipment to include several dozen M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks, and nearly 200 other armored combat vehicles, plus more.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite demonstrates the commitment and investment of the U.S. and the host nation with NATO through enduring agreements to posture resources for rapid deployment and deter potential adversaries.



There are six APS-2 worksites across Europe located in five countries under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. Each APS-2 site has the capability to house and maintain about an Armored Brigade Combat Team’s or a Sustainment Brigade’s worth of equipment as well as engineer, artillery, military police, and medical capabilities.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. Additionally, it helps to assure NATO partners and allies that the U.S. is fully committed to the collective defense of Europe.



By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to employ at a moment’s notice, the APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.