F.E. Warren, Wyoming Community Leaders Strengthen Ties at Military Affairs Committee Luncheon

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond | (From left to right) Janean Forsyth, Wyoming APEX accelerator manager, Col. Kevin Brown, 90th Mission Support Group commander, and Maj. Patrick Enslen, 90th Contracting Squadron commander, introduce themselves to the audience during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Committee Luncheon in Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 21, 2025. Serving as a platform for military and local community representatives to speak to each other, the main discussion topic of this MAC Luncheon focused on how local vendors can support and collaborate more with the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

Representatives from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, the Wyoming Air National Guard, and local businesses came together on March 21, 2025, for a Military Affairs Committee (MAC) Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.



The main discussion topic of this meeting between military and local community officials focused on how local vendors can support and collaborate more with the military.



Col. Kevin Brown, 90th Mission Support Group commander, emphasized the luncheon’s significance in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.



“As I look around, it’s evident conversations are still happening,” said Brown. “So the interconnectivity is on full display that the MAC Luncheon provides a safe space for F.E. Warren (AFB) members and local business owners, and folks that are part of the MAC just to talk and learn. This panel was amazing how we can kind of share what it’s like to work with the government and encourage and teach them about what that looks like, and I think we provided some valuable resources.”



These MAC Luncheons also support the 90th Missile Wing Commander, Col. Johnny Galbert's, intent by strengthening the relationship between the military and the local community - an effort that enhances the Air Force's ability to care for its Airmen while fostering transparency and mutual understanding through open dialogue.



To the city of Cheyenne, these MAC luncheons do more than provide its citizens with the chance to put a face to those who support the nuclear enterprise - it enables them to foster a deeper understanding of the Airmen who accomplish this critical mission and how they can both come together to support each other’s success.



“We were built together in 1867, born on the same day,” said Patrick Collins, mayor of Cheyenne. “So I think we have a really good relationship by giving the local businesses an opportunity to do business with the base and vice versa. I think it really does help strengthen that, from a cultural perspective, and from a business perspective too.”



Sustaining strong military-community ties is essential for both mission effectiveness and local economic growth. By collaborating on key issues and initiatives, the 90th Missile Wing and Cheyenne can continue building on the resilient and mutually beneficial relationship that has existed since 1867, and continue to enhance both national defense and regional prosperity.