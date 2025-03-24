LRC Eisenhower R2O pilot simplifies equipment turn in

Photo By Hayley Smith | More than 3,000 items were turned in as part of a Rapid Removal of Excess Organization...... read more read more Photo By Hayley Smith | More than 3,000 items were turned in as part of a Rapid Removal of Excess Organization Clothing and Individual Equipment effort at Logistics Readiness Center Eisenhower. Soldiers were able to turn in equipment regardless of condition or age. R2O allows Soldiers to focus on their goals rather than the gear they're carrying, lightening the load and streamlining the approach to their gear. see less | View Image Page

It’s important for Soldiers to have what they need when they need it, but it’s just as valuable to not have extra items taking up valuable space. The Rapid Removal of Excess Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment – also known as R2O – helps Soldiers travel lighter with only the essentials they need, eliminating the time and space taken up by outdated textiles and gear.



Recently, Soldiers were able to turn in their unneeded equipment at the Central Issue Facility at Logistics Readiness Center Eisenhower as part of a pilot program to help them perform their duties effectively. Thanks to R2O efforts, Soldiers won’t have to carry unnecessary, legacy and end-of-life individual equipment. LRC Eisenhower said 169 Soldiers participated and turned in more than 3,000 items. It took Soldiers an average of just under 7 minutes to turn in their gear, meaning a quick turnaround time for those involved.



The R2O program is designed to quickly remove outdated or unserviceable clothing and equipment. U.S. Army Sustainment Command, higher headquarters of LRC Eisenhower, helps provide clothing and equipment that a Soldier needs. ASC ensures almost anything a Soldier needs, whether that’s the lunch they eat or the radios they communicate with, is ready and waiting in facilities across the world or in a Soldier’s hands.



The pilot program at Fort Eisenhower will help the Army assess the R2O initiative, and leadership of the program will be able to learn and adjust from the experience. For Soldiers at Fort Eisenhower, they’re grateful for the chance to test out the program.



“A lot of Soldiers, especially seniors like our staff sergeant and above population, have gear that we’ve been carrying for several years from duty station to duty station and executed deployment to deployment,” said Master Sgt. Tyrell Bivins, S4 (Logistics) non commissioned officer in charge, 513th Military Intelligence Brigade. “This is an opportunity for us to kind of lighten the load that we have been carrying as we move around.” Bivins added that R2O allows Soldiers to turn in equipment now rather than hold on to it until their next move.



Whether they’re turning in unneeded battle dress uniforms or worn-out rubber boots, it will be accepted.



“This new process is different because it’s more organized,” said Army Materiel Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers. “I think this is a good system in place for Soldiers to have the right gear at the right time and in the right place. In the next five years, we’re going to go to a more modernized system, by where if something needs to be replaced, they can do that through an automated process.”



Ultimately, the hope is that Soldiers will have a short list of items needed, along with other optional equipment based on their mission. Turning in old gear will help make that a reality, according to 406th Army Field Support Brigade Supply and Services Division chief Patrick Bland.



“A lot of Soldiers are carrying around equipment from cold weather environments, hot weather environments, and they’ve been carrying it for years,” Bland explained.



“ We just want to take this initiative to get all of that excess equipment, get it turned in, consolidated, shipped back so that we can see how we can better utilize it, increase our stocks on hand, and give our leaders the opportunity to decide what they want to do with that equipment,” he said, adding that a smaller footprint for Soldiers means lower shipping costs when moving, and less of a burden on Soldiers having to keep track of excess gear.



“It increases the Army’s ability to maintain and see themselves more efficiently and more accurately and ensure the Soldiers’ closing records are accurate and better prepared and positioned so that they can go out and win wars,” he added.



Sellers agreed. “We have modernized uniform items and equipment, and it’s going to help provide more protection and more comfort to Soldiers when they’re on the battlefield.”



R2O enhances Soldier readiness, improves accountability, and supports modernization efforts. It helps them focus on what matters, not the burden of extra gear that they’re responsible for. The Army must deliver and sustain ready combat formations that are equipped with the appropriate gear, and R2O helps make this possible, allowing warfighters to focus on the task at hand rather than their gear.



“Whatever the Army issues us, we the Soldier are accountable for,” said LRC Eisenhower director Keith Ford. “If you don’t have the gear, then that puts a Soldier in a situation in which they’re having to pay for the gear. With that being said, R2O helps so the risk doesn’t happen and decreases the Soldier having that worry.”



The pilot program went better than expected, Ford said, with almost half of processing done just three days in out of a total of the 11 days the program ran for. “We were able to process Soldiers a lot faster than we anticipated because of our preparatory work in advance,” Ford said, referencing the work done in the phases prior to turn in.



In fact, Ford said he wishes the program had existed when he was in uniform.



“It would have been significantly beneficial for me and my family members when it came time to travel. I think the program is phenomenal for the service members and family members.”



Bivins encourages other Soldiers to take advantage of the program. “Don’t be afraid of it. CIF here has been incredibly helpful. If your gear is torn or excessively worn, they’re willing to take it. This is a process designed to help the Soldier, so no one is going to get in trouble if they have old or damaged gear. They’re not going to turn you away.”