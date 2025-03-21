Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rapid Removal of OCIE at LRC Eisenhower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Hayley Smith 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command conducts proof of principle Rapid Removal of OCIE at Logistics Readiness Center Eisenhower, Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, to reduce the amount of equipment Soldiers must carry throughout their careers and make them more agile and lethal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 13:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956318
    VIRIN: 250304-A-JU420-4311
    Filename: DOD_110881326
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Removal of OCIE at LRC Eisenhower, by Hayley Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Sustainment Command
    R2O
    Rapid Reduction of OCIE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download