Command Security Programs Division protecting USASAC mission

The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command’s Command Security Programs Division is a vital part of the USASAC mission.



Considering USASAC handles billions of dollars’ worth of Foreign Military Sales cases for allies and partners all over the globe, the CSPD’s ability to maintain a secure environment and implement effective security operations is crucial.



Led by Division Chief Brad Reed, the CSPD, previously known as G-2 before the 2024 USASAC reorganization, falls under the G-2/6 and is composed of a five-person team whose expertise covers the following commander’s programs: Foreign Disclosure/International, Information Security, Personnel Security, Industrial Security, Physical Security, Antiterrorism, Insider Threat, and Operations Security.



“Each of the programs under our purview has an impact to the mission and workforce,” said Reed.



Whether the workforce is aware of the daily impacts or not, the CSPD constantly ensures USASAC’s people, assets, and materiel are protected.

For example, the foreign disclosure program, overseen by David Dallen, affects FMS case management and information sharing.



“Our FDO conducts Technology Security and Foreign Disclosure, Missile Technology Control Regime, Export Nonproliferation and Disarmament Policy, and Letter of Request reviews,” said Reed. “Relevant employees should work with the FDO to ensure FMS and Security Cooperation processes for security are understood and met.”



On a more surface and local level, the antiterrorism and physical security program is the frontline of the CSPD mission.



George Lawrence at USASAC’s New Cumberland, Pennsylvania location and Ralph Saorrono at Redstone Arsenal oversee facility access for employees and visitors alike and routinely conduct security surveys and assessments to ensure a secure environment free from outsider and insider threats.



They also educate staff with education and awareness campaigns, minimizing the risk of violations and maximizing the workforce’s ability to recognize and report threats and vulnerabilities.



One misconception about the CSPD Reed wants the workforce to abandon is that if they’re around, there must be trouble. In reality, they are here to help.



“We don’t take our mission lightly and want to ensure that while following regulatory guidance we help our USASAC teammates find solutions to security related problems,” said Reed. “Never hesitate to ask questions.”



Even when it comes to security clearances, Donnell Sampson’s role is to help, not hinder, as he guides personnel through the initial clearance process, continuous vetting process, and clearance renewals, but it takes cooperation, correspondence and transparency to successfully obtain and maintain a security clearance.



Beyond handling all things personnel, Sampson is also the lead for Information Security. Protecting controlled unclassified and classified information is a critical aspect of the USASAC mission, and he provides guidance on information distribution and destruction procedures.



Other ways USASAC members can utilize the CSPD’s services include scheduling foreign travel briefings and debriefings when conducting OCONUS travel, obtaining OPSEC reviews of information shared outside the organization, coordinating visitor access, and reporting suspicious activity and security violations.



The protection of USASAC’s workforce and mission spans far beyond the CSPD, though. It is a collaborative effort with the divisions in the G-2/6 that maintain physical and cybersecurity controls to protect systems employees use daily and the information on those systems.



All personnel also play an important role in all facets of security, which explains the CSPD’s motto: SEC_RITY ISN’T COMPLETE WITHOUT U.



“The commander’s security programs are not effective without the workforce’s buy-in and participation,” said Reed. “Everyone plays a role.”

For more information and resources provided by the CSPD, USASAC members can visit their SharePoint page at: https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/USASACG2 (Common Access Card required).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.21.2025 14:51 Story ID: 493466 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Security Programs Division protecting USASAC mission, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.