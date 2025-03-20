Military Sealift Command, Old Dominion University Student Participates in 2025 NASPAA Simulation Competition

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | David Schaeffer, a Military Sealift Command Project Officer, poses for a photo at MSC...... read more read more Photo By Hendrick Dickson | David Schaeffer, a Military Sealift Command Project Officer, poses for a photo at MSC headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia. Schaeffer is enrolled in Old Dominion University’s Master of Public Administration program and was recently selected to participate in the 12th Annual Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration (NASPAA) Student Simulation Competition. see less | View Image Page

David Schaeffer, a Military Sealift Command Project Officer and student enrolled in Old Dominion University’s Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, was recently selected to participate in the 12th Annual Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration (NASPAA) Student Simulation Competition.



Schaeffer was among five students chosen by the director of ODU’s MPA program for their academic achievement and leadership to represent ODU in the international competition which included 200 students from nearly 100 universities and 60 teams across virtual sites around the world.



The competition simulates real-world crises to inspire innovative thinking and collaborative problem-solving amongst aspiring public administration professionals. This year’s theme focused on pandemic response, and required participants to assume the roles of government leaders to manage the spread of a deadly infectious disease. Teams were scored on their ability to navigate complex policy decisions in the face of a global health crisis.



“I was part of a six-person team of U.S. and international students,” said Schaeffer. “During a seven-hour event, we dealt with constant tasks and challenges from the development of a communication plan for our country to the deployment of vaccines, high morbidity rates and an accompanying financial crisis. The last two hours of the event were dedicated to preparing a position paper outlining lessons learned as well as a PowerPoint presentation to deliver to the panel of judges.”



Schaeffer, who works in MSC’s Fleet Recapitalization Support Division, Engineering (Code N74) validating the design and regulatory compliance of new ship delivery, has been with MSC for nine years and a government employee for 33 years—including the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was able to use his experience and real-life perspective to help his team finish second place in the regional round of the competition.



“During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, I was part of a large engineering team in N7 that dealt with specific shipboard health concerns… When I told the team about that and went through my years of government experience, they just said ‘hey, sounds like you'd be good for the prime minister role’.”



Although his team didn’t advance to the international round, the Pittsburgh native said he took valuable lessons from the competition that will impact his ability to respond effectively to future disasters or crises if needed.



“The key take away was the importance of developing or having strong and open communication skills between the leaders of each team or country, as well as the ability to collaborate when and where possible,” he said. “We were introduced to each other less than 24 hours prior to the competition and had to learn to bond quickly and build trust within our group. That was part of the spirit of the competition. Whether it's here at MSC or any organization, when you're in a real-life crisis and get selected by your superior, you're going to get thrown into a room and everyone is going to have to work it through the challenges.”



The ODU MPA program, which is a partnership with U.S. Fleet Forces Command, gives civilian leaders the opportunity to enhance their professional knowledge, skills, abilities, and advance their careers by developing competencies in public sector management, public policy analysis, and public decision-making processes.



It is a follow-on opportunity afforded to students who first complete the Government Certificate in Public Sector Leadership (GCPSL), a 12-credit graduate certificate program for middle and upper management. Schaeffer completed the GCPSL in 2021 and is on track to earn the MPA degree this fall.



“It's has been a very humbling experience to be selected for this MPA program and to participate in the regional activities. Fleet Forces and MSC have been gracious enough to afford me that opportunity,” he said. “The years that I have as a government employee, specifically as an engineer, provide the tools needed to deal with some of the engineering and logistical challenges we encounter on MSC ships. Now, I can add a Masters of Public Administration to my tool box. It builds a different framework to look at my job as a public administrator and gives me other sources of information and a new network of MPA professionals to leverage to allow me to perform the job at the highest levels.”