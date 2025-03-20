Exchange at Port of Laem Chabang continues to strengthen ties between Washington and Thailand

The Washington National Guard recently concluded a critical exchange focused on enhancing all-hazards response capabilities at the Port of Laem Chabang, Thailand, from March 1-11, 2025. This exchange continues the 23-year partnership between Washington and the Kingdom of Thailand.



"Our Thai counterparts exhibited significant interest in the evolving landscape of cyber threats, as well as proactive measures for prevention and mitigation," said Capt. Matt Carey, the team leader. "Compared to the previous year, we observed increased attendance and participation from a broader range of organizations throughout the region, not just those directly associated with the Port. Furthermore, the medical component of the exchange was expanded, featuring returning doctors, nurses, and EMTs, alongside the participation of Thai paramedics from their newly established program."



Key goals of the exchange included evaluating and addressing cyber threats, strengthening security protocols with best practice recommendations, reinforcing Incident Command System (ICS) fundamentals, and improving first responder and medical response capabilities. Participants engaged in hands-on exercises, including decontamination procedures and the setup of an incident command center to simulate a coordinated multi-agency response to major hazards and mass casualties within the port environment.



The Port of Laem Chabang, a vital deep-water port situated on the Gulf of Thailand, is pivotal in facilitating trade within Southeast Asia and the Pacific Northwest. Most of its cargo enters the U.S. through the Port of Tacoma. Since 2005, members of the Washington National Guard have conducted multi-day exchanges in Pattaya, Thailand, focusing on security, incident command, hazardous materials, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear explosive (CBRNE) preparedness and response, medical services, and crisis communication.



“There is significant strategic value to our partner port’s ability to quickly respond to hazards and accidents, mitigating economic and operational impact,” said Carey. “There are significant secondary and tertiary effects when operations are interrupted.”



While the Port exchange remains a cornerstone of the State Partnership Program (SPP), the material's technical nature necessitates including subject matter experts, particularly those with practical experience in ICS, fire, HAZMAT, and medical response within their civilian capacities.



Lt Col. Andy Collins, the ICS lead, who also serves as a commander in the Seattle Fire Department, exemplifies this blend of expertise.



"It is imperative that we leverage this specialized expertise, and we are fortunate to have soldiers from the 420th Chemical Battalion, who bring a wealth of knowledge in chemical decontamination response within the incident response field," Collins said, referring to Sgt. 1st Class Manglona, Aguilar, and Collins from the unit.



According to both Carey and Collins, the continued success of the SPP program hinges on the strategic utilization of individuals across the Washington National Guard who possess a combination of military specialties and specialized civilian skills.



"With 171 responders from the Port of Laem Chabang, including fire, police, HAZMAT, medical, and other incident response personnel, participating alongside our instructors, the importance of expertise cannot be overstated," Collins emphasized.



The next exchange is scheduled at the Port of Laem Chabang in late Summer 2025.

