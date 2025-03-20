Soldiers flex their drone skills in U.S. Army innovation project

Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | From left, U.S. Army Spc. Dean Aquirre, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Shea and Spc....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | From left, U.S. Army Spc. Dean Aquirre, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Shea and Spc. Ferdinand DeFelice V. stand together for a photo before flying first person view drones during an innovative unmanned aircraft system project at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 17-20, 2025. Coined “Project Shiv”, the innovative exercise involved using FPV drones assembled at Balli Airfield with development munitions created by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, in collaboration with 7th Army Training Command, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and the 173rd Airborne Brigade, led an innovative unmanned aircraft system project at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 17 –20, 2025.



Coined “Project Shiv,” the innovative exercise involved flying first person view drones assembled at Balli Airfield paired with developmental munitions created by DEVCOM.



Participants carried out multiple iterations of static and live, one-way single munition-drone strikes on a target – testing the drones, the munitions, and the tactics. The project is research and development, one of many ongoing U.S. Army modernization efforts.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Shea, the JMTG-U UAS planner and Project Shiv lead flight planner, led a small team in building the FPV drones and 3D-printing some components on site at Balli Airfield, Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany in the weeks leading up to the exercise. Shea and U.S. Army Spc. Dean Aguirre and Spc. Ferdinand DeFelice V. with the UAS platoon, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade then conducted test flights of the FPV drones with DEVCOM representatives on site to assist and observe.



According to Shea, this new development brings together the fields of UAS with explosive ordnance disposal and the safe handling of munitions. Shea and his team spent weeks testing how the weight of the munitions affected the drone’s range. In developing the tactics for the test flights, Shea considered distance, altitude, targets, approach angles, radio calls and terminology, among others aviation considerations. The combination of these considerations ensured safe and successful FPV test flights and paved the way for future design considerations and updates.



This research and development comes at a pivotal time as U.S. Army modernization efforts aim to respond to current practices seen in conflicts around the globe and continually improve the lethality of its own UAS employment. While FPV drones are a major part of current conflicts, this project was the first time the U.S. Army has flown an armed FPV, one-way attack drone into targets on a range in a host nation. Working within U.S. and host nation laws, safety regulations and policies, the project will continue innovating to develop new equipment, and new tactics, techniques, procedures to make small units more lethal against near-peer adversaries.



"[This] is the step forward that everyone in the Army is looking for,” said Shea. “It's that big leap forward."



The research that DEVCOM accomplished at GTA opened opportunities for U.S. Soldiers like Aguirre and DeFelice, with skills in flying FPV drones, to contribute their expertise and experience to the testing of new equipment and development of new tactics.



In describing his preparation for this exercise, Aguirre explained that becoming a proficient FPV drone pilot takes many hours of practice. He taught himself how to fly FPV drones well before participating in this project.



“I have been dreaming of doing this stuff,” said Aguirre. “We’re like kids in a candy store. We were just completely enamored with the opportunity.”



Pilots and observers cheered loudly after the first FPV flight successfully employed its munition on the planned target. Reviewing a recording of the flight, the pilots and others enthusiastically admired the success. Similar reactions met the successful follow-on flights.



Describing his thoughts on the project, Shea said, “[This was the] highest energy event I have ever done in the Army. The moment that first one exploded on impact, it was fantastic.”



Despite the uncertainty and obstacles always encountered during development of new ideas and tactics, Shea expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be involved in something so important for the U.S. Army. The test at GTA is a step forward in the way that the U.S. Army employs UAS.



“We had a great team out here to overcome a lot of different challenges to get here. Made it all worth it.”