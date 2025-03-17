Public workshops set for Lake Barkley Shoreline Management Plan update

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (March 20, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to attend a public workshop to provide input for the 2025 Lake Barkley Shoreline Management Plan update.



The review and update of the SMP is accomplished every five years. It contains policies and guidelines for the effective long-range management of the shoreline resources on Lake Barkley. A copy of the 2025 draft plan is available at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27349.



The public workshops are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on these dates and these locations:



March 25: Lyon Convention Center at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville, Kentucky.



March 27: Lake Barkley State Resort Park Sunrise Room in Cadiz, Kentucky.



April 1: Stewart County Visitor Center in Dover, Tennessee.



During this review process, public workshops are held so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can receive public input. Attendees are encouraged to bring useful items such as photos and documents and be prepared to share any recommendations and/or concerns.



Although USACE cannot grant every request, the Corps of Engineers will actively evaluate each comment and make sound natural resource management decisions to provide optimum use and protection of finite lake resources.



“Our primary goals for management of Lake Barkley are to establish and maintain acceptable fish and wildlife habitat, preserve natural aesthetic qualities, and promote the safe and healthful use of the lake and surrounding lands by the public. Your ideas and comments concerning this review are helpful and provide valuable insight to improve the plan,” said Kayl Kite, Lake Barkley resource manager.



Participants can make a brief public comment or submit a comment card. The public can also comment by e-mailing lakebarkley@usace.army.mil or by sending mail: Resource Manager’s Office, Lake Barkley, P.O. Box 218, Grand Rivers, KY, 42045. Written comments are accepted for 30 days following the public workshops.



