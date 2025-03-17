Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public workshops set for Lake Barkley Shoreline Management Plan update

    Public workshops set for Lake Barkley Shoreline Management Plan update

    Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to attend...... read more read more

    GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (March 20, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to attend a public workshop to provide input for the 2025 Lake Barkley Shoreline Management Plan update.

    The review and update of the SMP is accomplished every five years. It contains policies and guidelines for the effective long-range management of the shoreline resources on Lake Barkley. A copy of the 2025 draft plan is available at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27349.

    The public workshops are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on these dates and these locations:

    March 25: Lyon Convention Center at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville, Kentucky.

    March 27: Lake Barkley State Resort Park Sunrise Room in Cadiz, Kentucky.

    April 1: Stewart County Visitor Center in Dover, Tennessee.

    During this review process, public workshops are held so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can receive public input. Attendees are encouraged to bring useful items such as photos and documents and be prepared to share any recommendations and/or concerns.

    Although USACE cannot grant every request, the Corps of Engineers will actively evaluate each comment and make sound natural resource management decisions to provide optimum use and protection of finite lake resources.

    “Our primary goals for management of Lake Barkley are to establish and maintain acceptable fish and wildlife habitat, preserve natural aesthetic qualities, and promote the safe and healthful use of the lake and surrounding lands by the public. Your ideas and comments concerning this review are helpful and provide valuable insight to improve the plan,” said Kayl Kite, Lake Barkley resource manager.

    Participants can make a brief public comment or submit a comment card. The public can also comment by e-mailing lakebarkley@usace.army.mil or by sending mail: Resource Manager’s Office, Lake Barkley, P.O. Box 218, Grand Rivers, KY, 42045. Written comments are accepted for 30 days following the public workshops.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 16:53
    Story ID: 493391
    Location: GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public workshops set for Lake Barkley Shoreline Management Plan update, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Public workshops set for Lake Barkley Shoreline Management Plan update

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Tennessee
    Nashville District
    Lake Barkley
    Shoreline Management Plan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download