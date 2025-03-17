CONUS PXs, BXs Rolling out Amazon Returns, Pickups

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can cross off more of their to-do lists with a trip to the PX or BX as the Exchange and Amazon announced that Amazon customers can now take advantage of package pickup and label-free, box-free returns at more than 90 Army, Air Force and Space Force Exchange locations in the continental U.S.



The new pickup and return options will make shopping at Exchange stores even more convenient for customers and reduces the need for additional shipping boxes, with customers able to simply return the item in the original manufacturer’s packaging.



“This collaboration with Amazon adds so much convenience for service members, families, civilians, retirees and other authorized shoppers,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is already a community hub. Now Exchange shoppers don’t have to make a separate trip off-installation—they can take care of their Amazon returns and pickups at the Exchange.”



Shoppers will be able to select their local Exchange as a pickup or return option if their address is on or near the installation. For pickup, once the parcel arrives, customers will receive an e-mail notification with the information needed to retrieve it.



If a return is needed for an order, Amazon customers can drop-off returns after generating a QR code by visiting the Amazon “Your Orders” page online or in the Amazon Shopping app, clicking “Return or Replace Items”, and following the prompts. Customers then bring eligible items to the drop-off location in the original manufacturer’s packaging, for it to be packed and shipped at no extra cost.



Amazon returns and pickups can be completed at the Exchange main store customer service desk.



Shoppers can find participating Exchange locations at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2025/02/AmazonExchange.pdf.



