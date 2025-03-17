Vandenberg SFB Adapts New Software to Improve Installation Resilience

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Fire protection is a critical component of space launch operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, where strict safety protocols ensure mission success and safeguard personnel and infrastructure. From controlled ignition to comprehensive risk mitigation, fire safety measures are integrated at every stage of a launch, reinforcing operational readiness and protecting mission-critical assets.



To further enhance resilience, Vandenberg SFB is integrating advanced situational awareness software to improve emergency management. Guardians and Airmen can deploy various sensors from different vendors and fuse their data into a common operating picture using specialized, AI-driven software known as the Authorities Integrated Dashboard (AID). These capabilities enable emergency response teams to coordinate more effectively with firefighting units both on and off base, ensuring a rapid and informed response.



“This new AI dashboard will be game changer for wildfire response. We relied on delayed satellite imagery and spotty reports from the field,” said Carolina Milan-Cockrell, Vandenberg Fire and Emergency Services ECC manager. “Now, with the continuous monitoring and AI analysis, we will have real-time view of fire location, intensity, and spread direction. The AI can be further developed to predict the fire's likely path, giving us valuable time to deploy resources effectively, alert communities in danger, and coordinate firefighting efforts.”



Once a fire starts, Vandenberg’s fire department and 30th Security Forces Squadron personnel can deploy adaptive sensor packages in key locations to monitor fire behavior and track its progression. These mobile, self-sustaining surveillance systems provide persistent coverage in wildfire-prone areas, operating independently of traditional power and communication grids. The same technology is also used in space launch operations, enhancing physical security and risk mitigation efforts.



“This is an exciting new technology that will help better protect our first responders, the Assured Access to Space mission, and the surrounding community,” said Laura Miz, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy base civil engineer. “We’re eager to capitalize on this new capability that will help make our risk detection framework more resilient and efficient.”



By adopting cutting-edge technologies, Vandenberg is setting new standards for proactive risk mitigation and mission assurance. The Guardians and Airmen stationed here remain at the forefront of integrating advanced capabilities to protect personnel, infrastructure, and national security assets in an increasingly complex operational environment.



“This new software innovation is super critical to Vandenberg’s future success,” said Milan-Cockrell. “It's not just about protecting the base; it's about protecting our nation's access to space.”

