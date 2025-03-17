NAWCAD Lakehurst Environmental Test Lab unveils new proof loading equipment

Photo By Adam Hochron | The Environmental Test Lab at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst...... read more read more Photo By Adam Hochron | The Environmental Test Lab at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst unveiled two new proof loading machines during a Feb. 25 ribbon cutting ceremony, adding new technology to help customers and support the warfighter. see less | View Image Page

The Environmental Test Lab at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst unveiled two new proof loading machines during a Feb. 25 ribbon cutting ceremony, adding new technology to help customers and support the warfighter.



Lab manager Jonathan Myers noted that the horizontal machine is capable of proof loading with a maximum tension force of 500,000 lbs. The second is used for similar tests in a vertical orientation with a maximum tension and compression force of 340,000 pounds. He added the tension force of the horizontal machine is equivalent to the weight of 2,500 sailors, 17 aircraft carrier anchors, or 8 F-18 Growlers.



“We have a very unique mission with aircraft launch and recovery equipment and support equipment, and this is the stuff that makes us different and makes it clear how we support our mission,” said NAWCAD Lakehurst Executive Director Sean D. Brennan.



The latest addition to the lab’s equipment came thanks to Capital Investment Program funding, which Brennan said allows Lakehurst to continue supporting the warfighter in new ways.



"We continue to make those investments because we can do what no one else can, and we're going to continue to do that, making sure that Airmen, Sailors, and soldiers go out and come back safe every day," Brennan said. "That's our mission."



Looking at the large amount of force the machines can produce during testing, Myers said he relates their abilities to an F-18 landing on an aircraft carrier. He noted that during a landing, consider the momentum of a 50,000 lbs. aircraft flying at 150 knots; it is essential the equipment is properly tested before it is installed in its operational environment. He said these machines can test large pieces of equipment that play a critical role in real-world environments.



Myers said having all the equipment in one space is also beneficial as customers look to save time and money during the testing process.



“It’s a one-stop shop for lack of a better term. And a program can come here from start to finish, do all their testing, then they leave, and they’re done,” Myers said. “There’s no logistical or schedule risk of having to go to another lab someplace across the country; send people there.”



Other recent additions to the lab include a large vibration table and a Multi-Function Climactic Chamber.