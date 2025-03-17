VMX-1 CH-53K Crew Rescues Stranded Civilian in California Desert

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Ariz. – A crew of United States Marines assigned to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) successfully rescued a stranded civilian in the remote California desert on 11 February 2025, demonstrating the capabilities of the CH-53K King Stallion and the Marine Corps' commitment to readiness and response.



While conducting a routine flight near Twentynine Palms, California, the crew spotted a neon green signal flag being waved from a large boulder in a rugged valley. Initially uncertain of the nature of the signal, the crew opted to circle back and investigate further.



“I saw a flag being waved on top of a big boulder,” said Sergeant Conrad Kerr, CH-53K crew chief. “At first, I wasn’t sure what it was, but I asked the rest of the crew if they saw it. When they didn’t, we decided to take another pass to confirm.”



Upon closer inspection, the Marines identified a stranded off-road motorcyclist who had been stranded in the desert for nearly two days without food or water. The individual had suffered a broken leg after his adventure motorcycle overturned on a steep incline, leaving him unable to move.



Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the VMX-1 crew assessed the difficult terrain and quickly identified a safe landing zone approximately 500 meters from the individual’s location.



“The CH-53K’s fly-by-wire system made it easier to get down quickly and safely in a tight landing zone,” said Major Dale Metcalf, CH-53K pilot. “We train for scenarios like this, and everyone in the crew knows their role to execute the rescue efficiently.”



Sergeant Kerr and GySgt Theodore Young, the lead crew chief, disembarked and hiked up the hillside to assess the civilian’s condition.

“He had been out there for almost two days, completely out of water and food,” said GySgt Young. “When we reached him, he was conscious but clearly exhausted and in pain. He told us he had been hoping someone would see him before it was too late.”



After confirming the individual’s injuries, the Marines stabilized him before coordinating with the range control at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms and their chain of command to determine the best course of action. With no immediate search-and-rescue assets available, and upon receiving authorization from VMX-1 Commanding Officer Col. John D. Dirk, the crew loaded the injured motorcyclist onto the CH-53K and transported him to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for medical care.



Once on the ground at MCAS Yuma, base emergency personnel swiftly transferred the individual to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. The Marine Corps and civilian emergency services worked in seamless coordination during the transfer. The MCAS Yuma Fire Department played a vital role in receiving the injured motorcyclist, assisting with his stabilization and transport.



“We took over care as soon as the aircraft landed,” said Greg Lopez, MCAS Yuma Fire Department Chief. “We packaged the patient, which included splinting the injured leg, administering a large-bore IV, and monitoring vital signs. After stabilization, we transported him to a local Emergency Room for treatment. The process was smooth, and the patient was transferred to the civilian facility within 25 minutes of our arrival.”



The civilian’s injuries were primarily focused on his left leg, where an obvious ankle injury was sustained. The Fire Department team ensured proper stabilization before transport. Fortunately, this was not a complicated case, and the patient is expected to make a full recovery.



“The cooperation between military and civilian emergency services is crucial in these situations,” said Lopez. “Our mutual aid agreements allow for smooth integration, and we often support each other in emergency response efforts. On average, we handle close to 300 mutual aid calls a year, including assisting with structure fires in the area. This mission is a great example of that teamwork.”



The success of this rescue highlights the Marine Corps’ adaptability and operational effectiveness in real-world contingencies.

“This mission reinforced the importance of vigilance and teamwork,” said Captain Ryan Hogan, CH-53K co-pilot. “From spotting the distress signal to executing the rescue, the entire crew worked seamlessly to bring this individual to safety.”



VMX-1, based at MCAS Yuma, is responsible for the operational testing and evaluation of the CH-53K King Stallion, the Marine Corps’ newest and most advanced heavy-lift helicopter. The aircraft’s enhanced capabilities, including increased lift capacity and improved flight control systems, were instrumental in the success of this rescue mission.



The collaboration between VMX-1 and the MCAS Yuma Fire Department highlights the effectiveness of military and civilian services working together to address emergencies, ensuring that individuals in need receive timely and life-saving care.

