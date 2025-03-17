A safe climb starts with you - tips for national ladder safety month

Courtesy Photo | Natural Resource Specialist Shelbie Vaught inspects a fan loosened during a recent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Natural Resource Specialist Shelbie Vaught inspects a fan loosened during a recent high wind event at the Hugo Lake Office March 17, 2025. Proper ladder use is essential for preventing falls and ensuring safety during maintenance tasks. There are many types of ladders, and using the right ladder for the job is imperative to the worker's safety. Ensure the ladder is tall enough to reach the area where work will be performed. The ladder should be able to sustain the weight of the person using it, taking into consideration the weight of the person plus the weight of any tools, equipment, or materials the person is using for the job. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Seth Bennett) see less | View Image Page

March is National Ladder Safety Month. The observance encourages employers and workers to examine ladder hazards and ways to reduce workplace-related accidents.



When misused, ladders may lead to severe injuries. Factors contributing to ladder accidents include climbing or descending improperly, using broken or damaged ladders and carrying objects while climbing or descending.



“If you need to get tools or material from the ground to work level or back again, do not carry them up the ladder,” said Tulsa District Safety and Occupational Health Office Chief Mike Kerr. “It is always safer to use a hand line to haul them up or down the ladder.”



Basic ladder safety:

• Before climbing and using a ladder, inspect the ladder to ensure it is in good working condition.

• Wear slip-resistant shoes when using and climbing ladders.

• Use the right-sized ladder for the job.

• Ensure the ladder is on firm, level ground.

• Only one person at a time should be on a ladder unless the ladder is specifically designed for more than one person.

• Do not climb a ladder if you are dizzy, tired or prone to losing balance.

Inspecting ladders before use is one way to ensure safety. Ladders should be visually inspected for anything that would impact their safe use. During the inspection, users should look for structural damage, broken or split side rails, and missing steps. Ladders should also be free of slipping hazards such as oil and grease.



Utilizing three points of contact is the safest method when using a ladder. This minimizes the chances of slipping or falling from the ladder. Climbers should face the ladder while climbing up or down from the worksite and while working. There should always be contact with two feet and one hand or two hands and one foot. This method makes the climber less likely to become unstable, causing a slip or fall.



There are many types of ladders, and using the right ladder for the job is imperative to the worker's safety. Ensure the ladder is tall enough to reach the area where work will be performed. The ladder should be able to sustain the weight of the person using it, taking into consideration the weight of the person plus the weight of any tools, equipment, or materials the person is using for the job.



Always ensure the ladder is placed on firm, even ground. Using an unstable or uneven surface can cause the ladder to shift, increasing the risk of an accident. Always check for stability before climbing the ladder.



Taking time to ensure the ladder is free of defects and that it is used correctly is the first step in reducing the risk of falls and injuries.



“Ladders are an essential tool in the workplace,” said Kerr. “but misusing them can lead to serious injuries.