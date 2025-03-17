DLA Distribution Tobyhanna upgrades warfighter support capabilities

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, began renovations on one of its warehouses located on Tobyhanna Army Depot March 17.
Army Lt. Col. Allen Luna, commander, DLA Distribution Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, Bradley Kearney, deputy commander, and Steavon Allen, wholesale director, commemorated the event by taking ceremonial sledgehammer swings at a wall in one of the administrative spaces within the warehouse.
The warehouse facility stores a variety of communication electronics equipment for all service components.
“The project will include site improvements to overall safety, increased performance and expanded capabilities,” Luna said.
Improvements outlined in the renovation include a new racking system, upgrades to the existing lighting, flooring enhancements, roof replacement and upgraded security system. Additionally, there will be extensive upgrades made to the warehouse’s existing administrative spaces, allowing DLA Distribution Tobyhanna support services personnel to relocate to those spaces upon project completion.
“Moving our support personnel, including the Stock Readiness team, facilities employees and supply personnel, will improve responsiveness to the warehouse operations team,” Luna said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, will supervise the project and expects a completion date of June 2026.
“I’m extremely grateful to the team that made this project possible, from DLA Distribution headquarters to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to our DLA Distribution Tobyhanna team,” Luna said. “We’re looking forward to the increased readiness and expanded capability that this facility will provide to DLA Distribution’s mission in support of the warfighter.”
