JGSDF 1st AbnB commander receives Legion of Merit for outstanding service

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, shakes hands with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Junya Wakamatsu, 1st Airborne Brigade commander, following a Legion of Merit ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 18, 2025. The LOM certificate is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Yokota Air Base hosted an award ceremony to present Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Junya Wakamatsu, commander of the 1st Airborne Brigade, with the Legion of Merit on March 18. U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, expressing his gratitude to Wakamatsu for his efforts in strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance.



The ceremony was also attended by leaders from the 374th Operations Group and 36th Airlift Squadron, who worked closely with Wakamatsu and 1 AbnB leaders to execute joint exercises designed to sharpen interoperability between U.S.-Japan forces.



The prestigious award recognized Wakamatsu's exceptionally meritorious service as Commanding General of the 1 AbnB from March 2022 to March 2025, during which his leadership significantly enhanced mutual respect, defense cooperation, and the interoperability of the U.S.-Japan alliance, ensuring both nations remain ready to respond to regional threats.



"Maj. Gen. Wakamatsu's dedication and leadership have significantly enhanced our joint operations and defense capabilities," said Col. Richard McElhaney, 374 AW commander. "This award stands as a testament to our friendship and the enduring partnership between our two countries."



One of Wakamatsu's significant achievements was the successful coordination of the 2023 New Year's Jump exercise, where over 412 paratroopers from the JGSDF, U.S. Army, Australian Army, and British Army participated in joint training, marking the first multinational airborne operations for the event. This operation showcased strategic regional resolve to senior Japanese government officials and the public.



“Over the past three years, during my command, the 374 AW and the 1 AnbB have carried out collaborative airborne operations nearly every month,” said Wakamatsu. “We were already close, but now it feels like we’re more than just friends—we’ve become brothers, having built a strong bond through these operations.”



The Legion of Merit is a highly esteemed military award presented by the U.S. Armed Forces for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. Wakamatsu's contributions reflect the spirit of collaboration and shared commitment between Japan and the United States, as both countries continue to work toward a free and open Indo-Pacific region.