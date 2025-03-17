18th FIS: Sentinels of the Arctic

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska -- At the northernmost edge of the United States, the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron stands ready to defend Alaskan airspace ensuring safety and control of U.S. skies.

As the only fighter interceptor squadron in the Air Force, the 18th FIS serves under the 354th Fighter Wing ready to intercept and deter adversaries in and around the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) utilizing F-16 Fighting Falcons. This mission displays the wing’s commitment to detect and deter adversaries ensuring the defense of the homeland.

“The 18th has a huge job,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Amos Bartlon, 18th FIS pilot. “We are prepared at a moment's notice to meet any threats in a vast area of responsibility.”

Since changing to a FIS last year, The squadron stays prepared to launch fighters in support of the Alaska North American Aerospace Defense Command region that extends across the Arctic, monitoring potential threats from above, whether from aircraft, missiles, etc.

The challenging environment of Alaska offers the squadron an opportunity to maintain and hone their skills in difficult and unpredictable weather conditions. The squadron's ability to operate in extreme cold temperatures, high altitudes and unpredictable weather is essential to maintaining its readiness and mission effectiveness.

“The weather is constantly a fight here,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Mondul, 18th FIS commander. “It's like facing a different level of adversary you can't influence. It is important to train in the weather, prepare for the weather and have an excellent support structure behind us, so we can have a better understanding of what to expect, to maximize what we bring to the fight.”

Multiple different squadrons and flights allow for the 18th to takeoff in inclement weather. From Snowbarn, weather flight and many others they all play a role in this mission.

The mission of the 18th FIS and the accompanying units allow the wing to display its commitment to the detection and deterrence of adversaries to ensure the defense and safety of the homeland.

