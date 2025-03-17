Army uses ‘Culinary Outposts’ to help feed Soldiers

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Whether you call it the “gut truck” or “food truck” there is no denying that the sight of one pulling up to the battalion area makes every Soldier smile.



While mobile kitchens were utilized frequently in war zones to provide warm food to Soldiers, they are now being employed to feed Soldiers on military bases. These kitchens, known as “The Culinary Outposts,” utilize food trucks and kiosks to bring healthy eating options to where Soldiers work, train and live.



The Army currently has 48 culinary outposts (27 food trucks and 21 kiosks), located at most of the major bases around the world. While the senior commanders of each post decide how and where to locate them, they are overseen by U.S. Army Sustainment Command, which also runs about 185 dining facilities across the Army. ASC is responsible for maximizing the services that Soldiers rely on most, to include dining options. The command also provides Soldiers with the essentials they need to remain the world’s strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world.



As part of their overall compensation package, Soldiers receive various quality-of-life benefits, including free on-base housing, or a housing allowance if they choose to live off-base, healthcare and a substance allowance to cover meal costs. These substance allowances, called Basic Allowance for Substance, vary depending on the Soldier’s rank.



While Soldiers receive benefits to eat for free or reduced costs at government dining facilities, many Soldiers are not eating at warrior restaurants for a variety of reasons. They may be far away from where Soldiers live and work. Many Soldiers have extended or irregular work hours that don’t always mesh with when the warrior restaurants are open. Lastly, there is usually a wide variety of other food choices, both on and off post.



As Soldiers choose off post dining options, the Army is negatively impacted. Warrior restaurants and culinary outposts are manned and supplied based on historical patterns of use, so if the dining halls are empty, the food is going to waste.



In 2023, Army Materiel Command, ASC’s higher headquarters, was tasked with leading food modernization efforts through new programs to change how, when and where Soldiers eat. As part of these efforts the Army established the Army Food Program Board of Directors that got feedback from Soldiers, culinary specialists and leaders across 35 installations.



AMC is leading the effort to modernize installation food services and the Army Food Program by providing dining and food options that are convenient, healthy, accessible and affordable.



The BOD found that Soldiers wanted more options and better accessibility to Army dining options. In response to the feedback the Army has expanded the use of culinary outposts to feed Soldiers. The food modernization efforts are part of the Army’s overall plan to improve readiness and modernize the force.



“The Army has not changed our feeding philosophy in years,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander, AMC, in an interview in November 2023. “We need to get after the modernization and change needed to provide a comprehensive and holistic improvement to how we provide food service across the Army. It’s about getting the right types of food at the right locations.”



Unlike the food trucks run by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service or private contractors, the culinary outposts use standardized menus and ingredients that align with the feeding concepts of the Army Food Modernization Program to supply the Soldiers with quick nutritious meals. The meals were designed based on research conducted by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, located at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia. These mobile platforms can feed up to 200 Soldiers per meal and can be paid for with the Soldier’s meal card, cash, or a debit card.



“These food trucks are operated by Soldiers and are there to mitigate food access for Soldiers that are away from the warrior restaurants during mealtimes,” said John Puls, chief of Services Division, Support Operations, ASC.

One of the big advantages for the Army in using a food truck or kiosk is the price. According to the Army facilities pricing guide newsletter from May 21, 2021, the cost to build an Army Warrior restaurant ranges from $56,6000 to $62,100 per square foot and can cost the Army hundreds of millions of dollars to run each year. Building and maintaining Culinary Outposts are a lot cheaper.



“For food trucks the build cost is estimated at $25,000 and kiosks are estimated at between $400,000-$500,000 for the build,” said Wade Froelich, Army food management specialist, ASC. He went on to say that it costs around $30,000-$50,000 per year to maintain and staff the outposts.



They are also faster than going to warrior restaurants because they are designed to allow Soldiers to quickly get their food, so they have more time to eat it before returning to their duties.



The culinary outposts are a win-win for both the Army and the Soldiers because it ensures they have fresh, healthy food when and where they need it.

