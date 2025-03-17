New York MEPS Med Tech Supports Public Health Initiative in Peru

Courtesy Photo | (L to R) Luz Ramirez, Quispicanchi project manager; Malu Mamani, Quispicanchi project...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (L to R) Luz Ramirez, Quispicanchi project manager; Malu Mamani, Quispicanchi project regional advisor; Diana Olivares-Salazar, Quispicanchi project intern and New York MEPS medical technician; and Carmela Vise, process design consultant meet about expanding health programs in the Quispicanchi province of Peru. Olivares-Salazar, a medical technician at New York MEPS, recently traveled to Peru as part of her Master of Public Health program working with a nonprofit organization focused on sustainable health solutions in less fortunate communities. see less | View Image Page

Diana Olivares-Salazar, a medical technician at New York Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), recently traveled to Peru as part of her Master of Public Health (MPH) program, working with a nonprofit organization focused on sustainable health solutions in less fortunate communities.



As part of her MPH internship and capstone project, Olivares-Salazar partnered with a Houston-based nonprofit that collaborates with local organizations in the Quispicanchi Province of southern Peru. The region, marked by extreme poverty, faces significant public health challenges, including high rates of anemia due to limited access to nutritious foods, clean water and proper hygiene practices.



“In the highlands around Quispicanchi, the daily diet consists mostly of potatoes and rice, which leads to widespread anemia,” Olivares-Salazar explained. “Nearly 100% of the children we surveyed were affected.”



During her visit, she worked closely with local school principals, stakeholders and organizations to develop long-term, ethically responsible health programs. Her primary role was to redesign program theories to measure the impact of existing initiatives and support program expansion.



Some of the key initiatives she worked on include dental hygiene and handwashing workshops, a water filtration pilot program and anemia and nutrition education.



“Our goal is to enable these communities by providing tools and education that they can sustain on their own,” she said. “We’re also fundraising for toothbrushes, toothpaste, fluoride and water filtration systems to support these efforts.”



Olivares-Salazar, who aspires to attend medical school and serve disenfranchised communities, emphasized the importance of building trust between healthcare providers and differing populations.



“This experience has been an honor,” she said. “The more I understand their challenges, the better I can help. My hope is to create lasting change by showing compassion and making healthcare more attainable.”



She is currently finalizing her project plans and fundraising, with the goal of implementing the next phase of programs in April. She is set to graduate in May.



“Diana is a great asset to the team and will do well in pursuing her dreams of completing medical school,” said Army Lt. Col. Matthew Barack, New York MEPS commander. “There has not been a day that I have not been impressed by both Diana’s attitude towards her work and her performance on the job.”



After returning from Peru, Olivares-Salazar brought back a renewed sense of gratitude and a deeper understanding of resilience. She returns with new ideas on how to advocate for those who often go unseen, and with greater empathy for the applicants she meets—many of whom, like the children in Quispicanchi, are striving for a better future despite difficult circumstances.



Her experience strengthens her commitment to ensuring every applicant receives the care and respect they deserve, recognizing that, no matter the setting, a small opportunity can change the course of someone’s life.