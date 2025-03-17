U.S. Army Master Sergeant Armando Leon Sworn In as Assistant Inspector General

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, the Commanding General (Interim) of the District of...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, the Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, administers the Inspector General Oath of Office to the new Assistant State Inspector General (IG), U.S. Army Master Sgt. Armando Leon, at the D.C. Armory, on March 9, 2025. The role of the IG and staff is to determine and report on the economy, efficiency, discipline, morale, esprit de corps, readiness, and resources of the command. The Office of Inspector General assists Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard, JFHQ-Air and oversight of the 113th Wing IG activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia National Guard’s Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), swore in U.S. Army Master Sergeant Armando Leon as Assistant Inspector General during a ceremony on March 9, following his completion of the U.S. Army Inspector General School. Leon is the first Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) to join the office, reflecting recent force structure reforms and a renewed command focus on readiness and care for Soldiers and Airmen.



An Inspector General’s relationship with a commander is built on extraordinary trust and confidence. The commander grants the IG and staff a high degree of independence and unrestricted access to information to fulfill their duties. Maj. Gen. Andonie warmly welcomed Master Sgt. Leon into this trusted circle and looks forward to his independent observations, findings, and assessments of the command’s operations.



Master Sgt. Leon enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 2000 and joined the District of Columbia National Guard in 2012 after beginning his career in the Infantry. He has held multiple leadership roles within the 372nd Military Police Battalion, earning a reputation for competence and trust.



Lt. Col. Christopher Mayo, State Inspector General, remarked, “His expertise as a seasoned professional and NCO makes him a valuable addition to the IG team. NCOs are the backbone of the U.S. military, which makes it even more important that our team’s composition reflects the formation. Integrity, moral courage, and technical and tactical proficiency are hallmarks of effective Inspectors General—and Master Sgt. Leon embodies these qualities.”



“I am very excited for this opportunity and proud to join the IG office,” said Master Sgt. Leon. “I hope my years of service in the DC National Guard will provide valuable insights and a unique perspective from the enlisted Soldiers and NCOs.”



For assistance or inquiries with the D.C. National Guard Inspector General office, please visit: https://dc.ng.mil/Contact-Us/Inspector-General/