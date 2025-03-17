Mother and Daughter share Spirit of Service while Deployed

Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Beth Conn administers the oath of enlistment for her daughter, Caitlin Conn,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Beth Conn administers the oath of enlistment for her daughter, Caitlin Conn, as she enters the Oregon Air National Guard. Mother and daughter both deployed in support of United States Central Command in late 2024. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Portland, Ore.--The Oregon Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Squadron has been deployed over the past several months. Some of its Airmen are assigned to bases on the east coast of the United States while others have been assigned to bases overseas, but all are supporting the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).



One of these Airmen is Staff Sgt. Caitlin Conn, a mission systems operator. The focus of her role is on surveillance and systems, and the work she does helps enable missions across the globe, including where her mom, Army Maj. Beth Conn, is currently deployed with the Oregon Army National Guard.



Maj. Conn is a behavioral health officer whose job is to ensure and enhance mission readiness by providing mental health resources and support to the military’s most valuable asset, its people. She’s currently serving overseas, and like her daughter, is supporting CENTCOM.



“This has been really cool because even though she’s at Shaw [Air Force Base], she’s still very much involved in the CENTCOM [area of operation],” said Maj. Conn. “We have people that have to talk to [Shaw] in order to deconflict airspace…it’s pretty incredible to be able to say, ‘yeah, that’s where my daughter’s at. She’s watching over us.’”



Maj. Conn joined the National Guard later in life, compared to most. She began working as a contracted civilian in her current role in 2013. Two years later, her position was reclassified, requiring the person who held that position to be actively serving in the National Guard.



Wanting to continue the work she was doing for the National Guard, Maj. Conn decided to commission in 2015 at the age of 43. At the time of her commissioning, Maj. Conn already had a daughter who was serving in the U.S. Navy, so it seemed fitting when her daughter, Caitlin decided to join the Air National Guard after graduating high school.



“I contacted the Air National Guard recruiters and realized I could go to school, get tuition assistance, plus continue the tradition of women in my family being in the military, which I thought was cool,” said Staff Sgt. Conn.



When Caitlin enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2018, her mom had the honor of administering the oath of enlistment.



Caitlin said that seeing her mother and her sister serve in the military inspired her to take the steps to join.



“It lessened the intrusive thoughts of ‘I’m not sure I could do this’ or ‘I don’t know if I’m cut out for it,’” said Caitlin. “I was given a sense of confidence that I could handle the challenges that came my way.”



Since joining and gaining experience in her career field, Caitlin says she has no regrets and appreciates the “crew mindset” adopted by the members of the 116th ACS.



“It ended up being something I enjoy. [I] was able to meet a ton of really great people, and [it] has given me opportunities that have shaped me as a person,” said Caitlin. “Everyone has their respective jobs and training, but the integration of skill sets, ranks, and experience levels is something that [we all] excel at.”



While service members are deployed, families can face many challenges in their day to day, from routines and getting necessary tasks accomplished to the emotional and mental hardship of missing your loved one. For the Conn family, the challenge has been twofold with both mother and daughter away from home.



“Our whole family serves in [a] way because of how it affects everybody,” said Maj. Conn. “They’re very supportive and they’re very proud of us and we’re proud of them too for what they’re doing on the other side.”



For Beth and Caitlin, serving in the Oregon Air and Army Guard has added another layer to the connection commonly shared between a mother and daughter.



“My mom and I are lucky to have both levels of connection,” said Caitlin. “And while we have been on very different journeys, sharing this common ground has made us closer than ever.”



“I’m just incredibly proud of her successes,” said Maj. Conn. “I also know being a female in the military comes with challenges. It’s very important to me that I am here to support and encourage her during the tough times too.”



In a few months, the Conns will be back in Oregon, and while the demands and conditions of their roles may evolve with the mission, they’ll lean on each other through changing tides.



“Love my mother,” said Caitlin. “She’s a badass.”