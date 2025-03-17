LRC Stuttgart CIF chief who feels proud to be a part of Army’s 250th says it’s all about family

Photo By Cameron Porter | Adreaell Ray (left) is the Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart Central Issue Facility...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Adreaell Ray (left) is the Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart Central Issue Facility chief. Ray, who retired in 2021 after 24 years of active-duty service, has been working at the CIF as an Army Civilian since December. He said, “I feel blessed to be a part of this commemorative moment in the U.S. Army’s long and distinguished history. 250 years! Happy birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany – From Army private to Army drill sergeant. From Army sergeant first class to Army captain. From Army Soldier to Army Civilian, Adreaell Ray has practically done it all. But interestingly enough, the Central Issue Facility chief didn’t do it all alone. His wife Margaret Ray has been by his side – from privates to captains with nearly the same career paths – the entire journey.



“The only difference is she went to OCS [Officer Candidate School] and I went Green to Gold,” said Ray, who is assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart as the CIF chief. “We’ve been married for 24 years. Same ranks. Same career paths. We met as privates. We both were drill sergeants. We both were senior noncommissioned officers. And we both retired as captains.”



“So the Army is all about family, for us,” said Ray who retired in 2021 with 24 years of active-duty Army service. His wife retired in 2020 with 21. “We feel blessed and privileged to have served and to continue to serve the people of the United States of America.”



“And I feel blessed to be a part of this commemorative moment in the U.S. Army’s long and distinguished history. 250 years! Happy birthday, U.S. Army!” said the 46-year-old father of four and grandfather of three more.



Ray started at the CIF on Panzer Kaserne in December. Before that he worked as the Furniture Management Office chief. FMO is a component of the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s housing office. Ray said transitioning from garrison housing where he was the only career logistician to LRC Stuttgart was like coming home.



“It feels wonderful to be back in the logistics community and be around other logisticians again,” Ray said. “The team at LRC Stuttgart is great, and my director, DJ Jackson, has already offered me several opportunities for professional development and cross training. It’s great to be here amongst everyone who understands logistician lingo and all things logistics.”



Ray said his team at CIF is top notch. He has five local national civilian employees working with him at the facility. They are responsible for servicing the entire USAG Stuttgart footprint with their organizational clothing and individual equipment service and support needs. The units Ray and his CIF team support include both U.S. European Command headquarters and U.S. Africa Command headquarters as well as several other USAG Stuttgart tenant organizations, both Army and joint, including special forces. Everyone except the Marines stationed in Stuttgart, he said – they have their own mini-CIF.



LRC Stuttgart is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.