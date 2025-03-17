49th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise Showcases Global Talent

Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. — From February 28 to March 7, the culinary world converged at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, for the 49th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE), the largest culinary competition in North America. Nearly 500 students from 13 schools in Virginia showcased their skills, and the event welcomed almost 1,000 visitors, including 30 representatives from the Virginia Gateway Region, an economic development organization.



A highlight of this year’s event was the participation of Chef Andre Rush, retired Army Master Sergeant and former White House Chef. Chef Rush’s presence was driven by his commitment to mentoring young culinary professionals and supporting the military community. On March 4, he engaged with competitors during a meet-and-greet, joined Enlisted Aide instructors for lunch, and served on the board for the Enlisted Aide competition. On March 5, Chef Rush partnered with Chef Al Romano for an engaging cooking demonstration, during which he answered audience questions, including one about his origins in cooking. He shared that his passion began in childhood, as he honed his skills under his mother’s guidance.



Chef Rush’s illustrious career spans decades of service and culinary achievement. A Mississippi native, Rush joined the U.S. Army in 1993 and served as a chef for four presidential administrations—Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. His tenure at the White House earned him recognition for excellence under pressure. Beyond his culinary expertise, Chef Rush is an advocate for veteran mental health awareness, performing 2,222 push-ups daily to honor the 22 veterans lost to suicide each day.



During the event, MAJ Benjamin Christian of the Richmond Recruiting Battalion presented Chef Rush with a token of appreciation, recognizing his contributions to the military and the culinary arts. Additionally, members of the Richmond Recruiting Company were present throughout the competition, engaging with competitors and visitors to discuss the benefits and opportunities of joining the U.S. Army.



Since its inception in 1973, the JCTE has been a cornerstone of military culinary excellence, showcasing the talents of chefs across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Sanctioned by the American Culinary Federation (ACF), the competition offers a platform for military chefs to demonstrate creativity, skill, and teamwork.



Over the years, the JCTE has evolved to foster inclusivity and collaboration. In 2008, the "Army Chef of the Year" category expanded to the "Armed Forces Chef of the Year," allowing chefs from all service branches to compete for the prestigious title. A year later, the Army Center of Excellence, Subsistence, was rebranded as the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, further integrating culinary talent across the military. In 2018, the event was renamed the Joint Culinary Training Exercise to highlight its spirit of unity and camaraderie.



As a qualifier for the ACF Nationals, the JCTE provides an avenue for military chefs to compete against civilian counterparts in five categories: Student Team of the Year, Student Chef of the Year, Student Pastry Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, and Chef of the Year.



This year’s event celebrated both tradition and innovation, underscoring the enduring legacy of military culinary arts while inspiring camaraderie and professional growth within the Armed Forces culinary community.

