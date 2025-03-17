2025 DAFRider Motorcycle Preseason: Year of the Swerve

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

The DAF Rider Motorcycle Preseason was created as a way to emphasize riders’ training and allow motorcycle safety representatives to manage their unit riders. This year the preseason will highlight a new series called “DAF Year of the Swerve” where riders and instructors will focus on teaching the vital skill of the swerve.



Preseason is a time when new and seasoned riders gather with their safety office personnel and MSRs for safety briefings, verify MUSTT accounts are updated and inspect their motorcycles. This includes a T-CLOCS inspection which consist of tires, controls, lights, electronics, oil, other fluids, chassis, and stands.



Riding a motorcycle is fundamentally dangerous and riding skills are perishable, meaning they will weaken if not practiced often. In the last five years, the Department of the Air Force has lost 75 Airmen and Guardians to motorcycle accidents. By learning how to handle your motorcycle in all scenarios, you can reduce your risk of a mishap or worse death.



Motorcycle riders should always be prepared for the “what if” scenarios. What would you do if a vehicle pulled out in front of you? Where would you go? Should you swerve, stop, or accelerate? Do you have the skills to execute each maneuver required to avoid a crash? If you answered no, then the first step is to get the training needed to be ready for every scenario.



Riding a motorcycle requires balance, clutch and throttle control, basic braking, countersteering (swerving) skills, and downshifting to name a few. Practicing these skills should be done every time you ride. Remember the old saying “practice makes perfect.” Each time you ride, practice, practice, practice to enhance and build those skills because knowing them can save your life.



Most inexperienced riders don’t understand countersteering or don’t countersteer with authority. Learning to countersteer correctly is a building block for executing effective swerving. If swerving is practiced often, it can help you avoid vehicles or obstacles on the road.



The swerve is basically two consecutive turns: one to avoid an obstacle, and the second to recover. If you find yourself in a situation where you need to swerve, you must find a safe place to swerve and look for an escape route. Never brake during the swerve. Brake before or after the swerve and keep your body upright to let the bike move beneath you. Riders should look as far forward as they can and don’t fixate on the obstacle they are trying to avoid. Keep a steady throttle and avoid rolling off (engine braking). It is important to avoid any sudden acceleration as it could upset the suspension or lead to loss of traction. Practice in a controlled environment, take additional training like the Advanced RidersCourse (ARCu) that is focused on enhancing skill.



“I want everyone to take a few moments to practice every time you get on your motorcycle, “said John McLaughlin, Department of the Air Force, motorcycle safety program manager. “Practice a swerve, threshold braking, or cornering. Those skills can save your life.” Enjoy the ride but do it responsibly. Follow speed limits, wear all required PPE, and never drink and ride.”



The Department of the Air Force Rider program was introduced in the 1980’s, and through the years has continued to evolve by incorporating updated safety gear requirements and motorcycle riding courses. The required fundamentals of the program are the three levels of motorcycle rider training, required personal protective equipment, group mentorship, and preseason preparation.



Furthermore, the Department of Defense continues to develop motorcycle programs. In June 2021, the Joint Service Safety Council established the Motor Vehicle Working Group Charter (MVWG). The purpose of the MVWG is to identify data-driven, benefit-focused safety policies, programs, strategies, and efforts designed to reduce motor vehicle mishaps.



Working with motorcycle safety organizations, the MVWG is beta testing the new motorcycle mentorship program to incorporate materials into every level of DoD motorcycle curriculum so that service members will be able to work with experienced motorcycle riders to further build their riding skills.



For additional information on the mentorship program: https://www.safety.af.mil/Divisions/Occupational-Safety-Division/Air-Force-Rider/

