Seabees prove their versatility by constructing, innovating, supporting JTF-SG

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Operating with precision, efficiency, and self-sufficiency, the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 embodies a spirit of tirelessly building, repairing, and sustaining the infrastructure that keeps Joint Task Force Southern Guard (JTF-SG) running.



“From the moment Operation Southern Guard began, the NMCB 133 Seabees have been an indispensable force, working behind the scenes on projects both big and small,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dexter Buchanan, JTF-SG deputy engineer. “Whether constructing essential facilities, repairing infrastructure, or fabricating solutions on the fly, these naval engineers are the foundation of mission success.”



Much like worker bees sustaining a hive, the Seabees have created their own fully functional operational hub within Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Their lightweight water purification system allows them to generate their own potable water, reducing logistical strain and ensuring sustainability in remote environments. Their on-site material liaison ensures they have the resources they need without relying on external support.



“The ability of the Seabees to operate independently has significantly eased the burden on JTF-SG's engineering and logistical resources,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Alexander Watson, NMCB 133 detachment officer in charge. “This autonomy allows for an increased operational tempo, enabling the JTF to focus on its own sustainment while simultaneously providing assistance for the Seabees with Class IV. We are able to focus on mission-critical tasks without relying on external assistance.”



Additionally, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Tanner Robinson, the team’s sole medical professional, serves as the first line of medical care for the Seabees, handling everything from minor injuries to routine health concerns.



"I’m the only one here who can provide medical care for our team," Robinson said. "I can administer medications, conduct physical exams, test water quality, and I’m on call 24/7. If a Seabee needs medical attention, I’m the first stop."



Equipped with surgical tools and minor surgical kits, Robinson can perform sutures, apply Dermabond, or use staples depending on the location and severity of an injury. However, for more advanced care such as X-rays or specialized treatments, he works closely with the 36th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS)-operated Role II medical facility.



"If it’s something beyond my scope, the MCAS personnel step in to facilitate advanced care," Robinson said. "I recently had to use their services, and they were incredibly accommodating. We have a great working relationship, and it ensures that our Seabees get the care they need."



Beyond their independent projects, the Seabees have seamlessly integrated with U.S. Army units, demonstrating the true meaning of joint operations. Working alongside Soldiers from the 119th Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC), the two units have developed a strong working relationship built on mutual support and cooperation.



ICTC Soldiers have been assisting the Seabees by using their Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements (MTVRs) to move heavy equipment and supplies across the installation, ensuring that materials are delivered efficiently to project sites. In return, the Seabees have used their expertise to enhance the quality of life for the ICTC Soldiers, constructing gym weight racks so they can maintain their physical readiness while deployed.



"The partnership between our unit and the Seabees has been incredible," said Cpl. Rashaun Dorsey, a cargo specialist assigned to the 119th ICTC. "We communicate well and help each other accomplish our goals. We’re making it work as much as we can."



The Seabees’ ability to contribute beyond their traditional mission speaks to their adaptability and dedication, not just to construction and engineering but also to fostering teamwork and camaraderie across the joint force. For the ICTC Soldiers, having a gym setup closer to their work site has been a game-changer.



"A lot of us work out regularly, but we’re constantly working and don’t have time to travel across the bay every day to get to the gym," Dorsey said. "Since they built the gym racks, we’ve been able to keep up with our training routine without missing a beat."



According to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Ryan McPhall, NMCB 133 operations chief, this is not the first time the Seabees have used their skills to improve the well-being of their fellow service members in a joint environment.



"It’s been a 'scratch my back, I scratch yours' kind of relationship," McPhall explained. "Every deployment, we help out by building something small, and in return, they open up opportunities for us like going on morale flights or using their Fit Boxes. It’s a way to support each other, and it’s what makes joint operations work so well."



This spirit of mutual support strengthens inter-service relationships, ensuring that all troops have what they need to stay mission ready. By working together in austere environments, they are not only constructing facilities and moving equipment but also building a culture of cooperation that enhances the overall effectiveness of the mission.



They’ve also been involved with improving the field living accommodations for troops, ensuring they have functional, comfortable spaces to rest after long shifts while supporting DHS-led migrant operations.



“One of the most impactful areas has been the improvement of utilities for blue forces and illegal aliens (IAs). We’ve established containerized shower and latrine facilities as well as repaired significant damage to existing hardstand facilities,” said Watson. “We’ve been able to provide essential services that meet the growing needs of the influx of Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, and IAs. Without these critical infrastructure improvements, the camps would not be able to properly house and sustain personnel, severely hindering JTF-SG’s ability to carry out its mission effectively.”



Throughout Operation Southern Guard, the Seabees have taken on projects of all sizes, proving time and again that their versatility, adaptability, and problem-solving skills are second to none. Where others see obstacles, the Seabees see opportunities to innovate.



“The Seabees' unique capabilities have enabled them to tackle complex engineering challenges with ease, making them a critical component of JTF-SG success in engineering requirements,” said Buchanan. “Their contributions have been instrumental in driving the success, and JTF-SG relies heavily on their expertise to get the job done.”



The Seabees have embraced this mission as more than just an opportunity to showcase their expertise. It’s also a chance for professional development. While working on critical infrastructure projects, the Seabees are using this deployment as a training ground to advance their careers by completing the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist (SCWS) qualification course.



The SCWS program ensures that Seabees gain a deeper understanding of expeditionary construction, combat engineering, and operational readiness in joint environments. For many, this deployment serves as a real-world extension of their training, allowing them to apply their skills in an active mission setting.



"The best way to master our craft is by applying our skills in real-world operations," said U.S. Navy Utilityman First Class Seth Grace, NMCB 133 camp czar. "With the SCWS, one of our criteria is going through a field exercise. This has served as our field exercise. You can talk about it all day, but seeing how the camp is set up and run is different, it makes the training real."



Earning the SCWS badge is a significant milestone in a Seabee’s career, demonstrating proficiency in tactical and technical skills, weapons handling, construction operations, and leadership. By completing the qualification while deployed, Seabees are not only contributing to the mission but also refining their capabilities for future assignments.



"Everything we do in the homeport training phase prepares us for missions like this," Grace added. "The overall mission for Seabees is to be able to support major operations. Deployments like this help sharpen our skills so if a war ever kicks off, we’ll be ready to deploy and build."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2025 Date Posted: 03.17.2025 14:44 Story ID: 493037 Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees prove their versatility by constructing, innovating, supporting JTF-SG, by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.