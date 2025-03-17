20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Airmen use new chromate-free primer

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — 20th Fighter Wing Corrosion Control Section recently applied new HS2118 primer for the first time on a full U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon repaint, Feb. 26 - March 11, 2025.



The HS2118 primer was approved for field use in December 2024, replacing the chromated yellow epoxy primer. Unlike its predecessor, HS2118 is non-chromated, offering a safer, environmentally friendly alternative for Airmen. This primer ensures proper adhesion, durability, and corrosion protection against moisture, saltwater, and temperature fluctuations, extending the aircraft’s lifespan and resisting wear.



"This is a huge step for Shaw Air Force Base because it decreases cancer-causing chemical exposure for the aircraft maintainers and reduces environmental health hazards," said Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Kempton, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron (EMS) wing corrosion manager. "The non-chromated primer still meets the corrosion inhibition and coating adhesive properties of the previous primers and will be used with non-chromated pretreatment and topcoat."



The primer’s formula also reduces hazardous fumes and particulates, improving the overall work environment for maintainers. As part of the 20th EMS Corrosion Section, this new primer supports aircraft readiness while protecting health and safety without compromising performance.



The project allowed corrosion Airmen, recently graduated from technical school, to participate in a full repaint, allowing Shaw to implement the new primer and train Airmen on advanced corrosion prevention techniques. By involving them directly in the repaint process, they gained hands-on experience with the latest materials and procedures, ensuring they are fully prepared for future tasks.



"The full jet paint job allows for hands-on experience in all aspects of the jet," said Airman 1st Class Julian Nester, 20th EMS aircraft structural maintenance apprentice. "Seeing all of the previous work removed and reapplied with the new primer, I’m proud and happy to be a part of this project."

