Sigonella NJROTC Makes History, Top Unit in Med

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (March 1, 2025) - Sigonella Middle High School's...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (March 1, 2025) - Sigonella Middle High School's Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) students compete against NJROTC units from across Europe and earn the title of Department of Defense Educational Activity (DoDEA) Europe South Champions at the first DoDEA Europe NJROTC Drill, Academic, Marksmanship and PT (physical training) Championship, at Naval Support Activity Naples, March 1, 2025. The NJROTC mission is to instill in students the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. (Courtesy photo by Retired Marine Maj. Terry Parchman) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (March 17, 2025) – Sigonella Middle High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) achieved a milestone at the first Department of Defense Educational Activity (DoDEA) Europe NJROTC Drill, Academic, Marksmanship and PT (physical training) Championship, at Naval Support Activity Naples, Feb. 28 to March 2.



“Congratulations to the Sigonella Middle High School NJROTC team for making history at the DoDEA Europe South Championship, and proving that hard work and determination truly lead to victory,” said Retired Marine Maj. Terry D. Parchman, senior naval science instructor, Sigonella NJROTC.



Competing against NJROTC units from across Europe, Sigonella secured the title of DoDEA Europe South Champions and emerged as the top NJROTC unit.



The competition featured several challenging categories, including drill, academic tests, PT events and marksmanship. Despite being one of the smallest units in the region, the Sigonella Jaguars stood out for their exceptional teamwork, discipline and skill.



In the drill competition, the team impressed judges with their flawless precision and synchronization, which reflected months of dedicated practice. The academic team excelled in military history, naval science, and leadership principles, demonstrating deep knowledge and sharp minds.



“In the PT events, Sigonella displayed strength and endurance,” said Senior Chief Victor Martinez, naval science instructor, Sigonella NJROTC. The marksmanship team performed outstandingly, displaying accuracy and focus, and adding another impressive win to their tally.”



Additionally, a team of 8th-grade cadets made their mark by competing as the junior color guard team. Their performance highlighted the team’s potential and dedication and earned them a trophy.



The Sigonella Jaguars walked away with seven trophies, including the coveted first-place trophy, solidifying their place as the top NJROTC unit in the competition and Mediterranean.



“This victory reflects the hard work, commitment and leadership that define the Sigonella Middle High School NJROTC program,” said Parchman. “The team’s success proves determination, and teamwork can lead to excellence, no matter the size of the unit.”



The Jaguars are preparing for next year’s competition to defend their title and continue their path to success.



The NJROTC mission is to instill in students the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment.



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassigonella/.