LRC employee who handles equipment receipts for Black Sea and more: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – When Zsofia Tosi moved from her home country of Italy to Germany about 12 years ago, never could she have imagined she’d someday be working for the U.S. Army. The supply technician with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz is a now a local national employee with the U.S. Army, and she said she’s very happy about that.



“I’m originally from Italy, but I’ve been living in Germany 12 years. I really like my job, I like my colleagues, and I like working for the U.S. Army,” said Tosi, who is from Ferrara, Italy. “In Italy, I was working on an Italian air force base, so I always felt a strong connection to the military. And when I moved to Kaiserslautern, at my first job, I provided services to Americans who live here.”



“I feel honored to work for the U.S. Army on such a big year – the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army,” said the 37-year-old LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Property Book Office employee and mother of a 2-year-old girl.



As a supply technician with LRC Rheinland-Pfalz’ PBO, Tosi is responsible for about 30 equipment hand receipts. She manages the PBO equipment and supply hand receipts for Army Support Group Black Sea, which includes three sites – Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania, Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria, and Kürecik Radar Station in Türkiye. She also manages the equipment and supply hand receipts for Base Support Operations Transportation, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz FMWR and LRC Rheinland-Pfalz.



Tosi said she’s responsible for conducting annual 100 percent inventories, and she assists with lateral transfers, adding items to the hand receipts when new purchases are made, and removing items from the hand receipts after turn-ins. She completes Administrative Adjustment Reports, or AARs, and in the case of missing or damaged equipment, she assists her customers with Financial Liability Investigation of Property Loss, or FLIPL, reports.



Tosi uses the Global Combat Support System-Army, or GCSS-A, which serves as the Army’s property accountability and financial system of record. Capable of managing large volumes of transactions, GCSS-Army provides current item location updates while interfacing with the General Funds Enterprise Business System, or GFEBS, for financial data tracking and feedback.



“For all the items, we see them in the system. Often, we don’t physically see them, like the Black Sea, for example. But we use GCSS-Army, and our customers give us all the information we need to ensure everything is correct. Sometimes they’ll even send us photos of the equipment,” Tosi said.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.