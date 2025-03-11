23 WG leadership shares personal story, inspires Airmen

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23rd Wing acting commander, Col. Ben Rudolphi, held an all-call to share his personal hardships in an effort to relate to Airmen and inspire resiliency at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 10, 2025.



Service members face life stressors that can affect their work life every day. Rudolphi expressed the importance of speaking about these issues, whether with a Military and Family Life Counselor, a chaplain, or their peers.



“When there’s a lot of heightened emotion, people act out in ways that they wouldn’t normally,” he said. “You can wonder why certain changes are happening in the U.S. Air Force, and that’s ok. It’s always healthy to think about things but put your energy into action—take care of each other and produce a mission.



“I think everyone has varying degrees of things going on in their lives,” he added. “I also don’t think it’s fair to assume what level they’re going through, but I think it’s fair to assume everyone has someone who cares about them and people they can talk to.”



The Air Force emphasizes the importance of work-life balance, and Rudolphi underscored this by sharing stories of his home life and how it has tested his own resilience.



When referencing his speech to the Airmen, Rudolphi explained his thought process on overcoming adversity, saying “Here’s my life—here are the things that I’m going to deal with, and here’s what I still want to focus on at the end of the day.”



Airmen can execute the mission thanks in part to resiliency. Being able to hold composure and stay focused during stressful situations is vital to completing the task at hand.



“If you’re not resilient, obviously those things like Col. Rudolphi was talking about are going to crack you,” said Tech. Sgt. Dustin McCutcheon, 23rd Wing Inspector General Office wing exercise noncommissioned officer in charge. “If you crack, you’re going to lose focus on your job and lose your mission readiness.”



The all-call highlighted Moody’s commitment to fostering an environment where people can talk about personal issues, reinforcing healthy work-life balance and its contribution to a lethal force.

