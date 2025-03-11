Esports Gaming Trailer Tours Tupelo Area High Schools

Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | TUPELO, Miss. —The U.S. Army Esports Gaming Trailer (AS10) visits local high...... read more read more Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | TUPELO, Miss. —The U.S. Army Esports Gaming Trailer (AS10) visits local high schools, here, in hopes to engage student-gamers about leveraging gaming skills to build future, professional careers in the Army, March 17 – 20. The Esports Gaming Experience, or AS10, has gaming towers and chairs equipped with the latest for competitive multi-platform gaming, designed to help students and working adults understand cutting-edge careers the Army offers. The trailer visits the following high schools next week: Crockett County High School; Monday, March 17; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Milan High School; Tuesday, March 18; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Obion Central County High School; Wednesday, March 19; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dyer County High School; Thursday, March 20; 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. see less | View Image Page

TUPELO, Miss. —The U.S. Army Esports Gaming Trailer (AS10) visits local high schools, here, in hopes to engage student-gamers about leveraging gaming skills to build future, professional careers in the Army, March 17 – 20.



The Esports Gaming Experience, or AS10, has gaming towers and chairs equipped with the latest for competitive multi-platform gaming, designed to help students and working adults understand cutting-edge careers the Army offers.



The trailer visits the following high schools next week:



Crockett County High School; Monday, March 17; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Milan High School; Tuesday, March 18; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Obion Central County High School; Wednesday, March 19; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dyer County High School; Thursday, March 20; 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.



“Its [AS10] presence is massive, and the Esports experience it offers always gets student-gamers interested in how they can use gaming as way to find a career,” Capt. Markeya Williams, Tupelo Recruiting Company Commander, said. “It is a great way to start a conversation about the Army’s vast career fields.”



The U.S. Army has a Professional Esports Team who travels worldwide, competing in tournaments and supporting community outreach efforts.



“The Army has more career fields to offer than the traditional ‘boots-on-the-ground’ jobs and this trailer ignites interest beyond what students think of the Army.” Williams said.



For information to conduct an interview aboard the interactive trailer, reach out to our office or Capt. Markey Williams markeya.n.williams.mil@army.mil at (662)-695-0958.

Please call to confirm interviews as schedules and schools may be subject to change.

-30-