Ongoing maintenance at Cheatham Lock aims to improve navigation safety

Photo By Michael Davis | A crane on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District’s Light Capacity...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | A crane on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District’s Light Capacity Fleet barge is positioned at Cheatham Lock in Ashland City, Tennessee, on March 11, 2025, as part of ongoing maintenance work. USACE Nashville District is working with the LCF conducting repairs to ensure the lock remains safe and operational for navigation traffic. (USACE photo by Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. – Maintenance work is currently underway at Cheatham Lock, located at Cumberland River Mile 148.7, as part of a scheduled repair project aimed at ensuring the long-term safety and reliability of the lock.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and the USACE Regional Rivers Repair Fleet (R3F) are working together to address critical mechanical issues that, if left unresolved, could impact future lock operations.



“This project’s goal is to repair deficiencies in the river-side valves discovered the last time R3F was here,” said Stephen Panter, Cheatham Lock and Dam equipment mechanic supervisor. “If the valve isn’t repaired, it could put extra stress on the parts that hold it in place, which might lead to damage in key components like the valve stem - the mechanism that moves the valve, and the hydraulic system that controls it.”



Ensuring the reliability of these critical components is essential for the safe and efficient operation of the lock, which plays a key role in supporting commercial navigation along the Cumberland River.



The repair work is being carried out by the Light Capacity Fleet, part of the Huntington District’s Regional Rivers Repair Fleet. The LCF is based out of Old Hickory Dam and Lock in Nashville and specializes in lock and dam maintenance and repair. The Nashville District dive team and other maintenance personnel are assisting the LCF.



“The collaboration between the Nashville District and the LCF is critical,” Panter said. “There’s a clear understanding of our maintenance and repair needs, and both teams work together to plan and execute these repairs according to our budget and fiscal year planning.”



Cheatham Lock closed to navigation traffic on March 10, 2025, and is expected to remain closed through May 29, 2025. To minimize disruptions to commercial and recreational traffic, the Corps has scheduled five interim lock openings to allow vessels to pass.



“Our closure periods last 11 days, then we open for five days to allow traffic to move through,” Panter explained. “Our operators manage the lock queue, but the towing industry may make adjustments depending on their needs.”



The scheduled interim lock openings are March 20-24, April 3-7, April 17-21, May 1-5 and May 15-19.



Interim openings will begin at 6 p.m. on the first day and end at 6 a.m. on the last day of the window. Mariners are encouraged to plan accordingly and contact the lock 0perator on Marine Radio Channel 13 for real-time updates.



The maintenance project at Cheatham Lock reflects the Corps of Engineers’ ongoing commitment to maintaining safe and efficient navigation infrastructure. The Corps appreciates the patience and cooperation of the navigation community as this critical work is completed.



