374 AW leaders bridge the gap: command team visits partners and tenant units down under

The 374th Airlift Wing command team recently visited units and partners across New Zealand and Australia from 23 - 28. February.



The trip started out in RNZAF Base Auckland, New Zealand, where the 40 Squadron stood up their latest C-103J Super Hercules platform. Air Force leaders from both countries engaged in discussions centering around the air platform and future interoperability.



“Firstly, this visit would not have been possible without the power of relationships,” said Col. Richard McElhaney, 374 AW commander.



McElhaney had previously met Squadron Leader Luke Flemington, the C-130J Transition Unit Trial and Development Manager, while they were going through the C-130J senior officer course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, last year.



“He invited us out to take a look [at their mission], and we happily took him up on that offer,” added McElhaney.



Following their stop in New Zealand, the leadership team visited multiple units and detachments throughout the Australian continent. Their first stop in Australia was the Pacific Air Force Air Postal Squadron Detachment 4, from Sydney Airport. The detachment falls under the 374 AW and serves as the sole hub for all packages destined for Department of Defense personnel in Australia, New Zealand and Antarctica.



They made their next next stop in Royal Australian Air Force Williamtown, Newcastle, where the No. 2 Squadron worked with personnel on the U.S. Air Force acquisition of the E7-A Wedgetail.



“The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the RAAF, has expanded its exchange presence at No. 2 Squadron to 66 Airmen across 13 Air Force Specialty Codes,” said Lt. Col. Shahin Namazi, director of operations for U.S. Air Force E-7 Wedgetail Exchange. “This is a challenging, yet rewarding assignment and these visits provide our Airmen the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback.”



Their third stop was at the U.S. Embassy in Canberra, where the 337th Air Support Flight is headquartered. The squadron serves as the oversight and support function for all DoD installations in Australia.



“I had no idea what all the 337 ASUF was responsible for and how positively intertwined they are with the Embassy,” said McElhaney. “I get a weekly report on activities, but until you see it in person, you don’t grasp the magnitude [of their operations].”



The final stop of their trip was Learmonth, where the 2nd Weather Squadron Detachment 1 is responsible for monitoring solar activity 24/7, which impacts space weather and DoD communications.



“It was a great experience to interact with Yokota AB leadership,” said Maj. Makalena, 2nd WS Det. 1 commander. “It gave us a chance to increase the awareness of our mission and the challenges we face as one of their supported geographically separated units.”



McElhaney reflected on his trip, having visited five units scattered across two whole countries.



“The 337 ASUF supports all DoD in-country, but the 374 AW provides Civil Engineer Squadron, Force Support Squadron and Communications Squadron support to a number of U.S. Air Force units that don’t even fall under our wing structure,” McElhaney said. “I will certainly pay more attention and ask more questions now that I know we are taking care of all these pockets of excellence in Australia.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2025 Date Posted: 03.14.2025 02:20 Story ID: 492839 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374 AW leaders bridge the gap: command team visits partners and tenant units down under, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.