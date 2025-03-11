See you next time: 374 AW DCOM concludes final flight, assignment at Yokota

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell | U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, operates a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell | U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, operates a C-130J Super Hercules while in formation during his final flight over the Kanto Plains, March 12, 2025. Cochran is a command pilot with more than 3,000 hours from serving in multiple mobility flying units throughout his career. Prior to his current assignment, he was the Military Deputy for the Rapid Global Mobility and Special Operations Forces Division, Directorate of Programs, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs at Headquarters United States Air Force, Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, flew his last sortie with the 374 AW and 36th Airlift Squadron on March 12, before departing for his next assignment.



Cochran has served two tours at Yokota Air Base, with his first between 2009-2012, where he served as both an instructor pilot for the C-130H Hercules and as chief of command post. During this tour, he was a crucial part of Yokota’s response for Operation TOMODACHI, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief for the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami.



Since his last tour, Cochran served positions as a KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, a student at the Naval Command and Staff College, a joint planner under the U.S. Transportation Command, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, a student in the U.S. Army War College, and prior to his position as deputy commander of the 374 AW, he was a military deputy for the rapid global mobility/special operations forces division at Headquarters Air Force.



During his second tenure at Yokota, as the deputy commander of the 374 AW, he assisted the wing commander in the management, training, command and control of the Department of Defense’s premier airlift hub in the Pacific theater from June 2023 to March 2025.



Upon concluding his time at Yokota Air Base, Cochran and his family will follow on to his next assignment as he takes command of the 613th Air Operations Center in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 613 AOC supports operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and specifically focuses on integrating air, space, cyber and information operations to meet U.S. Pacific Command objectives.