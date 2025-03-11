Nashville District executive officer culminates career as Soldier and civil servant

Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander,...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, presents the Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal to Joanne Mann, Nashville District executive officer and congressional liaison, during a retirement ceremony March 12, 2025, at the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tennessee. Mann culminates 38 years of federal service. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 13, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District bid farewell yesterday to its long-serving executive officer and congressional liaison that faithfully served 16 consecutive commanders and culminates 38 years as a civil servant.



Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander, presented the Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal to Joanne Mann during a retirement ceremony recognizing her exceptional leadership and steadfast dedication for more than 30 years.



“She has cultivated relationships with congressional members and their staffs that allowed leadership from the district the opportunity to tell the stories about the incredible missions the people of the Nashville District have accomplished,” Green said. “Her personal drive and work ethic is what ensured every meeting and engagement at least had the opportunity for success.”



Mann joined federal service in 1989. After working in several positions as secretary for the Depot Support Activity Far East in Seoul, South Korea, and the 125th Reserve Command in Nashville, Tennessee, she joined the Nashville District, serving as a budget analyst and management analyst in Resource Management, and then as a legal assistant in the Office of Counsel. The district promoted her to her current position in June 2007. She also served in the military as a combat medic on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1986 to 1989, and then in the Reserves until 1992.



Green said he sought advice of several former commanders prior to taking command himself and asked them what he needed to know to be prepared to lead the district.



“Every one of those former commanders told me, ‘Don’t worry, you’ve got Joanne Mann to set you straight. You don’t need anything else.’ Those are big expectations to live up to, but Joanne has more than risen to the challenge,” Green said. “Not only is she a wealth of information about the connective fiber of the relationships that make up our stakeholders, but she also either knows the process to accomplish any task or she will figure it out through sheer force of will.”



Another aspect that stands out about Mann, the commander added, is how she invests of herself in everyone around her.



“I count myself fortunate enough to be one of those folks,” Green said. “Joanne asks about the lives and families of her coworkers because she genuinely cares, and, as anyone who knows her finds out, she is quick to adopt them as her own family. Joanne is more than a coworker to all of us in the executive office. She is a friend, and she is family, and we wish her all the best in the next chapter of her adventure.”



Mann has guided nine commanders since becoming executive officer and congressional liaison.



“There was something truly gratifying about witnessing the initial stages of a new commander, observing our leaders as they seamlessly adapted and thrived in their new roles,” Mann said. “USACE excels in cultivating intelligent, well-rounded leaders who can navigate the complexities of our ever-changing environment, but comfortable in embracing challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.”



Current and past district leaders made the trek to Nashville to celebrate Mann’s career. Col. Stephen Murphy and Retired Col. John Hudson, former Nashville District commanders; Maj. Jesse Davis, Nashville District deputy commander; Craig Carrington, deputy for Project Management; Lt. Col. Nathan Branen, former deputy commander; and Mike Wilson and Patty Coffey, former deputies for Project Management; all paid their respect for Mann’s tremendous impact to the organization.



As the Nashville District’s executive officer and congressional liaison, Mann planned and conducted the commander’s congressional visits and interagency support, ensuring appropriate communication. She also maintained relationships with stakeholders and members of Congress. Teaming frequently with the district’s corporate leaders, project and operations managers, office staffs, and especially the command staff, she said everyone around her made it enjoyable and satisfying to plan, coordinate, and implement programs.



“Working in the Executive Office gives you a different perspective of the command team, one that others outside of the office rarely see,” she explained. “I feel immensely blessed for the opportunity to not only work hard but also find joy, laughter and camaraderie alongside such remarkable leaders.”



She said successes came from exceptional employees and solid teams. Together, they overcame challenges and communicated projects and operations with congressional interests.



“I was fortunate to have the opportunity to engage with all facets of our organization, and in the process gained valuable insights into the inner workings of our mission and nation,” Mann said. “I truly felt as though my contributions were meaningful. Plus, I got to see some cool stuff and meet some very interesting and influential people.”



Mann often took work home and especially credits her husband David for his love and steadfast support, despite long hours that seemed to be routine to her position.



“I am blessed to have a partner whose selflessness has granted me, unconditionally, the liberty to passionately pursue my career without reservation,” Mann said. “I only hope I can do the same for him as we embark on this next chapter. I love him and our life so much.”



Mann has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Middle Tennessee State University. She completed the Nashville District’s inaugural Leadership Development Program Level 1 – Employees Achieving Greatness and Leadership Excellence, also known as EAGLE. She also completed LDP 2 and LDP 3 programs and took advantage of developmental positions.



She deployed to Mississippi in response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and recently served as an advisor for the Marine Transportation System with the Department of Transportation. Since joining the Corps of Engineers, Mann has garnered the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service and the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal.



