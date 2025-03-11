‘I’ll always carry the US Army in my heart’ says retiring LRC Italy employee on Army’s 250th

Courtesy Photo | Sandra Controzzi is an Italian host nation employee and supervisory logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sandra Controzzi is an Italian host nation employee and supervisory logistics management specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Italy in Livorno, Italy, who is set to retire at the end of this month with 42 years of service. “I’ve done a lot during my 42 years with the U.S. Army, but what the U.S. Army has done for Italy and Europe and the entire world over the past 250 years is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Controzzi said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

LIVORNO, Italy – Sandra Controzzi started working for the U.S. Army in 1983 when she was just 19 years old. For 42 years, the Italian host nation employee helped to provide precision logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness in support of Army and joint forces in Italy and across the European theater. At the end of this month, she’s retiring.



Controzzi said retiring from the Army after 42 years is bittersweet but doing so on such a special and momentous year – the year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday – is amazing.



“My God, it’s a dream come true. The same anniversary year – my retirement and 250 years for the U.S. Army – Wow!” said Controzzi, who works for Logistics Readiness Center Italy in Livorno. “I didn’t know about this until now, but it’s so amazing.”



“I’ve done a lot during my 42 years with the U.S. Army, but what the U.S. Army has done for Italy and Europe and the entire world over the past 250 years is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Controzzi said.



As a supervisory logistics management specialist with LRC Italy in Livorno, Controzzi is responsible for managing and directing about 20 LRC Italy host nation employees, there. The LRC Italy headquarters is located about 200 miles away in Vicenza where Controzzi’s supervisor works, making Controzzi the senior LRC Italy local national employee servicing the Camp Darby military community and Leghorn Army Depot.



Controzzi, who is 61 years old, said the transportation, motor pool and maintenance sections of LRC Italy are located at Camp Darby, and LRC Italy’s supply and services directorate, customs office and her administrative office are all at Leghorn. “I’m constantly going back and forth between the two locations,” she said.



Originally from Pisa, Controzzi spent most of her years working for the Army in Livorno, but not all. She started out as a clerk typist with the 45th Field Hospital at Camp Darby, which deactivated years ago, but between the years of 2012 and 2020 she worked in Vicenza as a budget analyst. And then in 2020, Controzzi returned home to the Livorno area where she first started with the Army.



“I spent my whole life working for the U.S. Army. I’m proud of my work. It’s been a dream come true, all these years. The U.S. Army is my second home that I will always carry with me in my heart,” said Controzzi with noticeable emotion in her voice.



“Thank you to all the people who trusted me all these years and helped me to become the person I am today,” said Controzzi, who’s been married for 32 years. Her husband also worked for the Army at Leghorn Army Deport, she said, and retired 10 years ago.



“I’m excited and at the same time sad to say goodbye, especially to all the people I work with in Livorno. They are all great people and great professionals,” she said. “I also want to say thank you to the LRC Italy director, Mr. John Johnson, and my direct supervisor, Mr. Taleh Aliyev, plus all the other people who work at LRC Italy in Vicenza.”



LRC Italy is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Italy.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.