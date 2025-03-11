US, JGSDF strengthen interoperability during Airborne 25

Photo By Senior Airman Natalie Doan | Paratroopers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, wait to...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Natalie Doan | Paratroopers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, wait to load onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2025, as part of Airborne 25. Airborne is an annual large-scale exercise that integrates air and ground forces from the U.S. and Japan. This year’s iteration featured six U.S. Air Force C-130Js carrying 215 JGSDF paratroopers for a static-line personnel jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan) see less | View Image Page

Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron supported the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade by delivering 215 Japanese paratroopers over the East Fuji Maneuver Area in Gotemba City, Japan, March 4, as part of Airborne 25.



Airborne is an annual large-scale exercise that integrates air and ground forces from the U.S. and Japan. This year’s iteration featured six U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with 36 AS aircrews working to insert JGSDF soldiers into a simulated contested area. The scenario tested the ability of U.S.-Japan forces to secure territory in the event of a contingency and underscored the collaborative effort between both countries to strengthen combat readiness.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Riley, 36 AS C-130J pilot and Airborne 25 mission commander, emphasized the importance of this event.



“Airborne is a great opportunity for us and the JGSDF to work together at the most fundamental, tactical level,” said Riley. “We have a lot of cooperation between higher level leadership, but exercises like Airborne allow us to actually test our capabilities as an Air Force supporting a ground unit. It's important for us to stay sharp on all our procedures and to work more efficiently with the JGSDF every single time.”



Prior to the personnel drop, members of the 374th Airlift Wing and 1 AbnB met to discuss the details of Airborne 25. Leaders from both forces reviewed the training scenario developed by U.S.-Japan operations personnel and addressed how they would mitigate various threats and work together to accomplish mission objectives.



For Riley and members of the 36 AS, this provided valuable insight into joint operations.



“Working with the JGSDF helps us better understand each other's language and priorities,” said Riley. “It's about recognizing what matters to an army unit versus an Air Force unit and highlighting those differences. Overcoming those challenges and working together to find efficient solutions is invaluable.”



The execution of Airborne 25 reinforced the partnership between the 36 AS and 1 AbnB as they demonstrated their ability to operate in a joint environment. As both forces continue to refine interoperability, exercises like Airborne play a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.