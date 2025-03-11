Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits South Carolina National Guard

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine | Army Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine | Army Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visits the South Carolina National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility located at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 12, 2025. The purpose of the visit is to engage with the local leadership, recognize excellence, and observe key operations. Accompanying him on the visit was Senior Enlisted Advisor U.S. Army John T. Raines III. During his time at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Gen. Nordhaus met with senior leaders from both the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard. His visit primarily focused on the 1st Battalion, 151st Attack Reconnaissance Regiment, where he received a mission brief on the unit’s capabilities and ongoing operations. The 1-151st ARB, a premier Apache helicopter attack battalion, plays a critical role in both state and federal missions. Gen. Nordhaus’ visit underscored the importance of strong leadership, unit readiness, and the critical missions performed by the South Carolina National Guard. His engagement with Soldiers and Airmen reinforced the National Guard’s commitment to excellence and operational effectiveness at home and abroad.(U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. 1st Class Roby Di Giovine) see less | View Image Page

McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C. — Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the South Carolina National Guard on March 12, 2025, to engage with leadership, recognize excellence, and observe key operations. Accompanying him on the visit was Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines III, the 13th command sergeant major of the Army National Guard.



Gen. Nordhaus was welcomed by Col. Shawn Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, and Col. Sean Renbarger, deputy commander of the 169th Fighter Wing. While at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Gen. Nordhaus met with U.S. Army Maj Gen. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey (Jeff) Jones, deputy adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, director of the joint staff and Governor McMaster's nominee for 30th adjutant general, as well as U.S. Army Col. Brian Pipkin, commander of 59th Aviation Troop Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris K. McCall, command sergeant major of South Carolina Army National Guard.



His visit primarily focused on the 1st Battalion, 151st Attack Reconnaissance Regiment (ARB), where he received a mission brief on the unit's capabilities and ongoing operations. The 1-151st ARB, a premier Apache helicopter attack battalion, plays a critical role in state and federal missions. South Carolina is one of two National Guard states with AH-64E Apache Version 6 (v6) models. The other state is North Carolina.



"The Apache helicopter has been a game-changer for our unit, and the AH-64E Version 6 model has taken our capabilities to the next level.” said Lt. Col. Steven P. Seigler, commander, 1-151st Attack Battalion. “As one of only two National Guard states with this advanced aircraft, we're proud to be at the forefront of Army aviation and to be playing a critical role in supporting both state and federal missions."



As part of his visit, Gen. Nordhaus took the opportunity to recognize outstanding Soldiers and Airmen by presenting coins of excellence, acknowledging their dedication and contributions to the National Guard's mission. Additionally, he was given a tour of the flight facility and an orientation flight in an AH-64E Apache helicopter, gaining firsthand experience with the advanced capabilities of the aircraft and the unit's training operations.



Following his time at McEntire, Gen. Nordhaus traveled to Fort Jackson to meet with National Guard Drill Sergeants who play a crucial role in training and mentoring the next generation of Soldiers. His visit highlighted the National Guard's commitment to readiness and its Soldiers' integral role in developing future warfighters.



Gen. Nordhaus' visit underscored the importance of strong leadership, unit readiness, and the critical missions performed by the South Carolina National Guard. His engagement with Soldiers and Airmen reinforced the National Guard's commitment to excellence and operational effectiveness at home and abroad.