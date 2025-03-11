Navy Community Outreach, Recruiters Host Sacramento Navy Week

March 17 – 25, 2025



SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Navy Community Outreach Command and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate have partnered with the City of Sacramento to present Navy Week Sacramento, March 17–25, 2025. Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in multiple public events, volunteer in local communities, and engage with local students and youth programs.

Anticipated Navy activities for the week include:

• Navy Volunteer and Community Outreach Events

When: March 17 – 23

What: Navy personnel will volunteer at various Sacramento-area organizations, participating in community engagement, service projects, and mentoring youth at local schools.

• Navy Band Southwest Concert at California State Railroad Museum

When: Thursday, March 19, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Where: California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento

• California Capital Air Show Featuring U.S. Navy Blue Angels

When: Friday, March 20, 2025

Where: Mather Airport, Sacramento

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sacramento Navy Week aims to strengthen community connections, showcase Navy capabilities, and foster community engagement through outreach events, performances, volunteerism, and mentorship initiatives.

Reporters and media personnel are invited to attend these events. Interviews with Navy personnel, including Sailors, recruiters, musicians, and leadership, can be arranged.

