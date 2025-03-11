Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Community Outreach, Recruiters Host Sacramento Navy Week

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Porterfield  

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    March 17 – 25, 2025

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Navy Community Outreach Command and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate have partnered with the City of Sacramento to present Navy Week Sacramento, March 17–25, 2025. Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in multiple public events, volunteer in local communities, and engage with local students and youth programs.
    Anticipated Navy activities for the week include:
    • Navy Volunteer and Community Outreach Events
    When: March 17 – 23
    What: Navy personnel will volunteer at various Sacramento-area organizations, participating in community engagement, service projects, and mentoring youth at local schools.
    • Navy Band Southwest Concert at California State Railroad Museum
    When: Thursday, March 19, 2025
    Time: 11:30 a.m.
    Where: California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento
    • California Capital Air Show Featuring U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    When: Friday, March 20, 2025
    Where: Mather Airport, Sacramento
    Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    Sacramento Navy Week aims to strengthen community connections, showcase Navy capabilities, and foster community engagement through outreach events, performances, volunteerism, and mentorship initiatives.
    Reporters and media personnel are invited to attend these events. Interviews with Navy personnel, including Sailors, recruiters, musicians, and leadership, can be arranged.
    For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/CommanderNavyRecruitingCommand) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 14:22
    Story ID: 492639
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Community Outreach, Recruiters Host Sacramento Navy Week, by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Event
    Sacramento
    Media Advisory
    Navy Week Sacramento

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download