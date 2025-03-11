Corps of Engineers projects prevent an estimated $734 Million in flood damages during February storms

Courtesy Photo | This map shows the Cumberland River in Middle Tennessee during the February 2025 heavy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This map shows the Cumberland River in Middle Tennessee during the February 2025 heavy rain event. The blue areas represent actual river levels with Corps of Engineers flood risk management projects in place, while the red areas show the extent of flooding that would have occurred without these critical projects. (USACE graphic) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A preliminary analysis of data from the heavy rain event in mid-February, conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, indicates that USACE flood risk management projects prevented an estimated $734 million in flood damages across the Cumberland River Basin.



During the event, a series of storms delivered significant rainfall across the region, leading to high inflows into Corps-managed reservoirs. The coordinated operation of key Nashville District flood storage projects, including J. Percy Priest, Wolf Creek, Dale Hollow, and Center Hill dams, played a critical role in reducing flood risks for communities along the Cumberland River, including Celina, Carthage, Clarksville, and metropolitan Nashville.



“These projects are designed to mitigate flood risks and safeguard communities, and this event demonstrated the immense value of our infrastructure,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “By capturing and managing floodwaters, we protected lives, homes, and critical infrastructure throughout the region. Without the storage capacity of our reservoirs, the system-wide flood management approach, and coordination with local and state agencies, many communities would have faced significantly higher flood levels and greater damage.”



The Corps of Engineers manages 10 dams and four locks in the Cumberland River Basin, operating them as a unified system to provide flood risk management, support navigation, and enhance water resource management. During the February storms, the system stored approximately 2.3 million acre-feet of water—enough to flood an area the size of Nashville to a depth of nearly eight feet.



This storage capacity allowed the Corps to reduce peak flood stages along the Cumberland River by as much as 34 feet in some locations, sparing communities from reaching or exceeding flood levels. The impact of these flood control efforts was most significant in urban areas where infrastructure, businesses, and homes were at risk.



“Our team continuously monitors weather conditions, inflows, and reservoir levels to ensure we can manage flood risks effectively,” said David Bogema, chief of the USACE Nashville District Water Management Section. “This event reinforces the importance of maintaining and investing in our flood risk management infrastructure to protect lives and property.”



Flood waters captured behind Nashville District storage dams during the heavy rains have been safely released downstream over the past month. The flood storage in these reservoirs is empty and ready to reduce future flood events in the Cumberland River Basin.



Although water levels have receded, strong currents remain in some areas along the Cumberland River and its tributaries. The public is urged to exercise caution when recreating on or near the water and to stay informed about local emergency management updates.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District remains committed to balancing the multiple demands on the Cumberland River system, including flood risk management, navigation, hydropower production, recreation, fish and wildlife conservation, and water supply.



