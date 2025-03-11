Ansbach CIF lead who received 2-star note says Army’s 250th birthday is shining through

Courtesy Photo | Maya Hunt is the lead supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maya Hunt is the lead supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, and she’s also filling in as the Central Issue Facility supervisor. Hunt said it’s fantastic to be working for the Army on its celebratory 250th birthday year. “We have been an outstanding organization for 250 years – excellence in all we do. I think it’s shining through,” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – It’s not every day you receive a personalized 2-star note signed by the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, and it’s not every year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday. Combine these together and 2025 is turning into an exceptionally great year for one employee at Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach.



Maya Hunt, LRC Ansbach’s lead supply technician, was recognized by Maj. Gen. James Smith March 6 at the warrior restaurant on Katterbach for her exemplary performance and dedication to duty. The major general presented Hunt with a 2-star note and an IMCOM coin of excellence.



“It shows my leadership appreciates what I’ve done here in a short amount of time, and it provides me with additional motivation to continue working hard,” said Hunt. “And the Army’s 250th birthday? I think it’s fantastic. We have been an outstanding organization for 250 years – excellence in all we do. I think it’s shining through.”



Hunt works at the Central Issue Facility on Barton Barracks. There, in addition to being the lead supply technician, she’s also currently serving as the CIF supervisor. Hunt and her team are responsible for providing organization clothing and individual equipment service and support to Soldiers stationed in the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach area of operations. This OCIE support includes issuing the Soldiers everything from ballistics vests and helmets to cold weather gear, other clothing items and more, as well as handling returns.



“We are currently operating understaffed. Including myself, there are five employees at the CIF. Normally it should be eight, but we’re doing the best we can with what we got,” said the 26-year-old Californian who calls Monterey Bay home.



“I’m very grateful for my leadership and my team. My team is very dependable. In fact, they’re one of the best teams I’ve ever worked with,” said Hunt, who served in the Air Force for seven years in places like Italy and South Korea. “My team is able to make the day go by faster just with their motivation, their positivity and their eagerness to not only get the job done but to create innovative ideas and ways to best support our Soldiers.”



Coming from a job in aviation supply for F-16 fighter jets before completing her active-duty service and leaving the Air Force at the rank of staff sergeant, Hunt has a lot to say about the Army now that she’s working at LRC Ansbach and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



“I would say the 405th AFSB and LRC Ansbach has some of the best leaders I've worked for in my entire government career. Their leadership provides incredible direction and insight as well as opportunities for growth. I didn’t get to experience that level of leadership while I was on active duty in the Air Force,” Hunt said.



“Her leadership has been essential to the LRC Central Issue Facility, ensuring the timely and efficient outfitting of our warfighters,” stated Danny Griffith, the director of LRC Ansbach, in a letter of correspondence to members of the 405th AFSB’s command group. “Despite the challenges of a hiring freeze, Ms. Hunt has stepped up to supervise the CIF, demonstrating a commitment to mission success that goes above and beyond the call of duty.”



Hunt takes all that recognition in stride, though. She credits her team and her leadership for her successes and believes it takes a total team effort to truly be successful.



“I believe every time the Soldiers leave our CIF, they leave with positive attitudes and positive impressions of my team, our CIF and LRC Ansbach,” Hunt said. “It’s fantastic that my team can provide such lasting and positive impacts on the Soldiers we support.”



LRC Ansbach is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Ansbach directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Ansbach.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit https://www.army.mil/1775.