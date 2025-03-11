Innovate to Dominate: Project Mercury

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The challenges of modern warfare are constantly evolving, and staying ahead requires more than just advanced technology; it demands a culture of innovation. At Misawa Air Base, Airmen are tackling this challenge head-on with Project Mercury, an initiative designed to develop creative solutions that improve efficiency, streamline operations and enhance mission readiness.



Misawa AB hosted its first Project Mercury Innovator Workshop from March 4-6, 2025, empowering Airmen to identify inefficiencies, develop innovative solutions and drive meaningful change. From aircraft maintenance to mission planning, the program provides a structured approach to problem-solving.



“By fostering an environment where innovative thinking is encouraged and rewarded, we empower our Airmen to develop solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and resilience,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Darryl Scarver, 35th FW commander’s action group director. “This kind of forward-thinking culture not only strengthens our current mission but also ensures we are prepared to meet future challenges. Investing in innovation today means cultivating the capabilities that will shape the success of the 35th FW for years to come.”



This four-day event, led by U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th FW commander, and facilitated by Dr. Ethan Eagle, head coach of Project Mercury, brought together 36 participants and marked the beginning of quarterly innovation training, answering Col. Davidson’s call to foster a culture of continuous improvement within the 35th FW.



Participating Airmen from across the base formed six teams, each tackling mission-critical issues identified by leadership. These topics included streamlining classified cargo delivery and emergency communications, improving Japan Air Self-Defense Force bilateral exchange programs, and facilitating 3D printing approvals for F-16 Fighting Falcon parts. These initiatives directly align with Project Mercury’s goal of equipping Airmen with tools to solve real-world problems and reinforce the 35th FW’’s role in regional security and mission readiness.



“Innovation isn’t always about new tech or widgets,” said Capt. Khalil Bashir, 51st FW MustangWERX innovation officer. “It’s about making meaningful, lasting improvements that drive mission success.”



Looking ahead, Project Mercury’s impact at Misawa AB is poised to expand. With strong leadership support for bi-annual innovation events across PACAF, this initiative will continue to empower Airmen to lead the way in enhancing mission effectiveness. As the Indo-Pacific theater evolves, the collaborative problem-solving fostered through Project Mercury ensures the 35th FW remains adaptable, ready and positioned for future success in an ever-changing landscape.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.12.2025 03:00 Story ID: 492575 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovate to Dominate: Project Mercury, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.